Xiaomi Mi Laptops Could Be Launched In India, But Won't Be Affordable

Of late, Xiaomi is bringing several new product categories into the Indian market. A few months back, the company relaunched the Mi brand in the country and assured that it will launch Mi smartphones and other products in India in the future. Recently, Xiaomi India shared a video teaser hinting at the launch of the Mi Laptop in the country. Following the same, the company posted another teaser confirming the same.

What's interesting is that in the tweet, Xiaomi calls out leading laptop brands such as Dell, HP, Acer, Lenovo, and ASUS in the country. This move confirms that the Mi Laptop could be launched soon in India. As of now, there is no clarity regarding the exact laptop model that will be launched in the country but it looks like we can get further details soon.

Xiaomi Laptop India Launch Details

After the teaser that seemingly confirmed the launch of the Mi Laptop in India, the chief business officer at Xiaomi India, Raghu Reddy revealed some interesting insights in an interview with Economic Times. Going by the same, the executive revealed that Xiaomi will not follow the affordable pricing model that it follows in the smartphone market. Instead, its laptops will be aimed at students, gamers, and creators. It has been made clear that the company will not flood the market with many options.

Furthermore, he added that the company will try the idea of local manufacturing of its laptops after it reaches a specific level of sales on a monthly basis. Adding to this, a report by Windows Central suggests that Xiaomi will not launch an existing model in India but a new variant though an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

One thing that we can be sure about is that the upcoming Mi Laptop that is all set to be launched in India will not be an affordable offering and will have powerful hardware for gamers and creators.

What We Think

Moreover, given that Xiaomi could mark its entry into the laptop market in India in the near future, we can expect the brand to cash in on the work from home trend caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. This situation might help Xiaomi take its laptops to its fans who are interested in spending more on a new product from the company.

