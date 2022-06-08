ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Level Up Laptop Sale Announced With Up To Rs. 10,500 Discounts

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has reduced the prices of Xiaomi and Redmi laptops in India as a part of the "Level Up" sale. One can now get a brand new Redmi laptop for as low as Rs. 32,999, and the company is offering up to Rs. 10,500 discount on select models.

     
    Redmi Laptop For Just Rs. 29,499

    Xiaomi India's Level Up sale will go live on the 7th of June, and the offer will be applicable till the 17th of June. During this period, you can get crazy discounts on various Xiaomi, and Redmi branded laptops on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and even on all offline partner stores across the country.

    On top of these discounts, Xiaomi India has also partnered with HDFC to offer additional bank offers which will further bring down the price of these devices. When combined with the bank offer, one can get the Redmi Book with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB SSD for just Rs. 29,499. Here are all the offers from Xiaomi India's Level Up Sale

    Redmi Book (11th Gen Intel Core i3, 256GB SSD)

    • Regular price: Rs. 38,999
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 32,999
    • Price after bank discount: 29,999

    Redmi Book (11th Gen Intel Core i3, 512GB SSD)

    • Regular price: Rs. 41,999
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 35,999
    • Price after bank discount: 32,999

    Redmi Book Pro (11th Gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD)

    • Regular price: Rs. 49,999
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 42,999
    • Price after bank discount: Rs. 39,499

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB)

    • Regular price: Rs. 56,999
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 55,999
    • Price after bank discount: Rs. 52,499

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

    • Regular price: Rs. 61,499
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 57,999
    • Price after bank discount: Rs. 54,499

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB)

    • Regular price: Rs. 59,999
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 57,999
    • Price after bank discount: Rs. 54,499
     

    Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB)

    • Regular price: Rs. 65,499
    • Level Up sale price: Rs. 59,999
    • Price after bank discount: Rs. 56,499

    Xiaomi Level Up Sale Link

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: xiaomi redmi laptops news
    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 10:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X