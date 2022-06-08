Just In
Xiaomi Level Up Laptop Sale Announced With Up To Rs. 10,500 Discounts
Xiaomi has reduced the prices of Xiaomi and Redmi laptops in India as a part of the "Level Up" sale. One can now get a brand new Redmi laptop for as low as Rs. 32,999, and the company is offering up to Rs. 10,500 discount on select models.
Xiaomi India's Level Up sale will go live on the 7th of June, and the offer will be applicable till the 17th of June. During this period, you can get crazy discounts on various Xiaomi, and Redmi branded laptops on Mi.com, Mi Home, Amazon, Flipkart, and even on all offline partner stores across the country.
On top of these discounts, Xiaomi India has also partnered with HDFC to offer additional bank offers which will further bring down the price of these devices. When combined with the bank offer, one can get the Redmi Book with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB SSD for just Rs. 29,499. Here are all the offers from Xiaomi India's Level Up Sale
Redmi Book (11th Gen Intel Core i3, 256GB SSD)
- Regular price: Rs. 38,999
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 32,999
- Price after bank discount: 29,999
Redmi Book (11th Gen Intel Core i3, 512GB SSD)
- Regular price: Rs. 41,999
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 35,999
- Price after bank discount: 32,999
Redmi Book Pro (11th Gen Intel Core i5, 512GB SSD)
- Regular price: Rs. 49,999
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 42,999
- Price after bank discount: Rs. 39,499
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB)
- Regular price: Rs. 56,999
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 55,999
- Price after bank discount: Rs. 52,499
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB)
- Regular price: Rs. 61,499
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 57,999
- Price after bank discount: Rs. 54,499
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra (i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB)
- Regular price: Rs. 59,999
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 57,999
- Price after bank discount: Rs. 54,499
Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra (i5, 16GB RAM, 512GB)
- Regular price: Rs. 65,499
- Level Up sale price: Rs. 59,999
- Price after bank discount: Rs. 56,499
