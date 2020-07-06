RedmiBook 16 With 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU To Go Official On July 8 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Ever since Redmi became an independent brand, it has been announcing the launch of numerous products. The company has ventured into various product categories including laptops, earbuds, smartwatches, smart home devices and many others.

Back in May, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi unveiled the RedmiBook 16 laptops powered by Ryzen 4000 series 7nm processors along with Radeon GPU. Now, it looks like the company is eying to launch a new variant of the laptop featuring the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 10nm processor.

Upcoming RedmiBook 16 To Use Intel Processor

As per teasers shared by the company, there is a confirmation that a new RedmiBook 16 powered by the latest processor from Intel could be unveiled on July 8.

The upcoming RedmiBook 16 model is confirmed to use the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor based on the 10nm process. The other details of the laptop from Redmi remain unknown for now. Similar to the 16-inch model, which uses an AMD Ryzen 4000 series, this one is also expected to arrive with the same specs and features except for the change in the processor.

This new RedmiBook 16 laptop is believed to feature 8GB or 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD. It is believed to arrive with an optional dedicated GPU to handle intensive graphics. And, there are claims that it could flaunt a high screen-to-body ratio and improved average battery life.

Previous RedmiBook 16 Ryzen Laptops

Previously, the company took the wraps off the RedmiBook 13, 14 and 16 models based on Ryzen 4000 series. The RedmiBook 13 is priced starting from 3700 yuan (approx. Rs. 39,300) and goes up to 4499 yuan (approx. Rs. 47,700). On the other hand, the RedmiBook 16 entry-level variant is believed to be priced stating from 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 42,500).

The highlight of this laptop is the sleek and premium design, up to 16GB RAM, a full-sized keyboard with 1.5mm key travel for a comfortable typing experience, and a 46Wh battery alongside fast-charging support that can charge it up to 50% in just 38 minutes.

