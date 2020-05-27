Just In
- 7 min ago Realme X50t Spotted On Google Play Store; Suggests Imminent Launch
-
- 10 min ago Xiaomi Precision Screwdriver Kit Crowdfunding For Under Rs. 1,000: Shipping Starts In July
- 18 min ago Zoom’s New Update Mandatory For Making Video, Audio Calls
- 2 hrs ago Realme Watch Review: Best Budget Fitness Tracker Disguised As A Smartwatch
Don't Miss
- Finance SBI Research Sees 40% GDP Contraction In June Quarter Of Fy21
- Sports Coronavirus effect: WADA looks to artificial intelligence to nab athletes who dope
- Movies Mebiena Michael, Winner Of Pyate Hudgir Halli Life Dies In A Road Accident
- News Allow reopening of religious places: Yediyurappa appeals to Centre
- Lifestyle Sania Mirza And Her Son Izhaan Mirza Malik Twin In White On Eid And Give Major Mother-Son Goals
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Introduces Finance Scheme Offers For New Car Buyers: Repayments With Flexible EMIs
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Kerala In June
- Education CBSE Cyber Safety Handbook For Students Classes 9 To 12
RedmiBook 16 With Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Officially Launched At Aggressive Pricing
Redmi has launched a new laptop based on the latest AMD 4000 series CPU called the RedmiBook 16. This is one of the biggest laptops from Redmi in terms of screen size and is also one of the powerful ones, considering the performance of the AMD Ryzen processor.
The design of the RedmiBook 16 is similar to the previous generation RedmiBook or the Apple MacBook Pro with an all-aluminum body with minimal branding. Though it is a 16-inch laptop, it just weighs 1.8KG and has an overall thickness of 17.55mm.
RedmiBook 16 Specifications
The RedmiBook 16 has a 16.1-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution and the display is protected by tempered glass. The display covers 100 percent of sRGB color space with 178 degrees viewing angle and a peak brightness of 300nits.
The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3GHz) or the Ryzen 7 4700U (2GHz) CPU along with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU with 8/16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD based storage. As per the I/O, the RedmiBook 16 has a single USB-A Port (USB 3.1 Gen1), dual USB Type-C Ports, and a full-sized HDMI port.
The device also has a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack powered by the Realtek ALC256. The laptop is fitted with dual 2W speakers with DTS audio support. A 46Whr battery fuels the device with a rated battery life of 12 hours while watching an offline video or 9 hours while streaming from online. The battery can be charged from zero to 58 percent in a matter of 30 minutes.
Price And Availability
As of now, the availability of the RedmiBook 16 is limited to China, where the base model with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and 8GB RAM retails for 3799 Yuan (Approx Rs. 38,000) and the same model with double the RAM sells for 3999 Yuan (Approx Rs. 40,000). The highest-end model with the Ryzen 7 4700U sells for 4499 Yaun (Approx Rs. 45,000) and all these models will be available from June 1st.
Is It Any Good?
Considering the features and specifications of the RedmiBook 16, these models offer an immense value-for-money when compared to other laptops with similar configurations. However, importing a unit from China will be an expensive affair and it could cost almost double after the import duty taxes.
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
34,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
27,990
-
23,999
-
7,999
-
73,999
-
8,980
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
63,900
-
34,979
-
45,900
-
19,880
-
22,740
-
13,620
-
32,850
-
40,790
-
9,999
-
24,500
-
2,190
-
21,360
-
23,426