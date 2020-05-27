RedmiBook 16 With Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs Officially Launched At Aggressive Pricing News oi-Vivek

Redmi has launched a new laptop based on the latest AMD 4000 series CPU called the RedmiBook 16. This is one of the biggest laptops from Redmi in terms of screen size and is also one of the powerful ones, considering the performance of the AMD Ryzen processor.

The design of the RedmiBook 16 is similar to the previous generation RedmiBook or the Apple MacBook Pro with an all-aluminum body with minimal branding. Though it is a 16-inch laptop, it just weighs 1.8KG and has an overall thickness of 17.55mm.

RedmiBook 16 Specifications

The RedmiBook 16 has a 16.1-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution and the display is protected by tempered glass. The display covers 100 percent of sRGB color space with 178 degrees viewing angle and a peak brightness of 300nits.

The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U (2.3GHz) or the Ryzen 7 4700U (2GHz) CPU along with the Nvidia GeForce MX250 2GB GPU with 8/16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD based storage. As per the I/O, the RedmiBook 16 has a single USB-A Port (USB 3.1 Gen1), dual USB Type-C Ports, and a full-sized HDMI port.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack powered by the Realtek ALC256. The laptop is fitted with dual 2W speakers with DTS audio support. A 46Whr battery fuels the device with a rated battery life of 12 hours while watching an offline video or 9 hours while streaming from online. The battery can be charged from zero to 58 percent in a matter of 30 minutes.

Price And Availability

As of now, the availability of the RedmiBook 16 is limited to China, where the base model with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U and 8GB RAM retails for 3799 Yuan (Approx Rs. 38,000) and the same model with double the RAM sells for 3999 Yuan (Approx Rs. 40,000). The highest-end model with the Ryzen 7 4700U sells for 4499 Yaun (Approx Rs. 45,000) and all these models will be available from June 1st.

Is It Any Good?

Considering the features and specifications of the RedmiBook 16, these models offer an immense value-for-money when compared to other laptops with similar configurations. However, importing a unit from China will be an expensive affair and it could cost almost double after the import duty taxes.

Best Mobiles in India