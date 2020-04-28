Xiaomi Likely To Launch RedmiBook Laptops In India Soon News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

RedmiBook 14 was announced back in May last year in the company's home market China. Months after its launch, the model was refreshed with the 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Though the notebook from Redmi has been existent in the market for almost a year, there is no clarity regarding when it will be launched in the global markets including India.

Now, it looks like Xiaomi is planning to bring the RedmiBook models in India sometime soon. Already, the RedmiBook 14 received the BIS approval confirming its launch in the country sometime soon.

RedmiBook Series India Launch Hinted

As per the well-known Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal, there has been an online meeting to retailers wherein Manu Kumar Jain, the Xiaomi India MD and global Vice President said that the Redmi laptop will be launched in India soon.

However, there is no timeline of when we can expect the company to launch these laptops or the availability of the same. However, it has been confirmed that this information pertains only to the Redmi laptops and not other devices such as Mi Pad.

RedmiBook 14 Bags BIS Certification

As mentioned above, the RedmiBook 14 already received the BIS certification in multiple variants. The RedmiBook carrying the model numbers XMA1901-DA, XMA1901-DG, XMA1901-FA, XMA1904-AR, and XMA1904-AF were spotted on the certification database. For now, the certification listing has not revealed any other details about when we can expect the same.

RedmiBook 14 Expected Price In India

Back when it was announced in China, the RedmiBook 14 came in three variants. The base variant with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space was launched for 3999 yuan (approx. Rs. 40,300). The mid-variant with Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM was priced at 4299 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,400) and the high-end variant with Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space was launched for 4999 yuan (approx. Rs. 50,400).

Though we cannot expect all the three variants to be launched in India, we can expect the device to maintain a disruptive pricing given the previous offerings from the brand.

