RedmiBook Air 13 Laptop With New Cooling Technology Launched; Should You Buy?

Redmi smartphones are quite popular in India. Backed by Xiaomi, the sub-brand has introduced many new gadgets, including laptops, smartphones, and powerbanks. Redmi has expanded its laptop lineup with the RedmiBook Air 13. The new device comes in right when there's peak demand for laptops across the globe.

RedmiBook Air 13 Launch Price

The new RedmiBook Air 13 was launched in China and will be available for pre-orders for a deposit of CNY 100 (approx. Rs. 1100). The new laptop will go on sale starting August 17 and costs CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. There is another variant of the RedmiBook Air 13 consisting of 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which costs CNY 5,199 (around Rs. 56,000).

RedmiBook Air 13 Features

The RedmiBook Air 13, as the name suggests is a laptop with a 13.3-inch display. The display comes with 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, supports 100% sRGB color gamut, and 300nits brightness. The display also supports DC Dimming. The laptop features an all-metal body but weighs only 1.05 kg.

The new RedmiBook Air 13 is powered by the Intel Core i5-10210Y 10th generation processor. The processor is paired with 8GB or 16GB RAM and comes with a Turbo Boost of up to 4.5Hz. Additionally, Redmi has included an all-copper heat dissipation module, embedded in a dual-outlet design. This ensures that the RedmiBook Air 13 doesn't heat up during heavy usage.

The laptop draws power from a 41Wh battery, which Redmi claims to offer eight hours of usage. The RedmiBook Air 13 ships with a 65W USB-C adapter to fuel it. Connectivity ports include two USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 9, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

RedmiBook Air 13: Should You Buy?

As a large part of the workforce continues working from home, there's a huge demand for laptops. Moreover, schools have also switched to online curriculum and laptops are the preferred mode of online schooling. In this scenario, the RedmiBook Air 13 caters to the needs of your workspace and online schooling, making it a great choice to get. However, there is still no word about the global launch or when the device will make it to India.

