    RedmiBook India Launch Likely Pegged For February 11: What To Expect

    By
    |

    Redmi has been teasing the launch of a new budget smartphone in India, which is alleged to be the Redmi 9A or Redmi 8A Dual. In addition to this, it looks like the company is also in plans to bring a laptop into the Indian market. Well, a new teaser hints that the RedmiBook will make its way into the country soon.

     

    As per the cryptic teaser shared by the Redmi India Twitter handle hints at a new category launch on February 11 at 12 PM. The teaser shows what looks like the edges of a laptop. Having said that, it looks like the launch of the RedmiBook laptops in India is sure to disrupt the market.

    This official teaser hinting the launch of a RedmiBook in India comes days after a recent tweet by Manu Kumar Jain that revealed details about a meeting with his counterpart from Intel. It revealed that they discussed topics such as smartphones, laptops, and technology. This tweet spread anticipation among the Redmi fans as it hinted at the possibility of the RedmiBook launch in India.

    RedmiBook India Launch Tipped

    RedmiBook India Launch Tipped

    Xiaomi has two lineups of laptops in China - Mi Notebook and RedmiBook, similar to how it works in the smartphone sector. Talking about the Mi Notebook series, it comprises premium range of laptops whereas the RedmiBook has affordable laptops in its portfolio. Given that the Redmi laptops could be launched in India tomorrow, we can expect the newly announced RedmiBook 13 to be launched in the country.

    RedmiBook 13 Highlights

    RedmiBook 13 Highlights

    Well, the RedmiBook 13 comes with an 89% screen-to-body ratio, USB-A ports, a custom quiet fan design, and an overall design with a large trackpad similar to Apple MacBooks. It is believed to be powered by the 10th generation Intel processors with a minimum of 8GB storage and mid-range discrete graphics chips within it.

    What We Think
     

    What We Think

    Till date, Xiaomi has been quite successful in the Indian market. The company witnessed success in the smartphone arena and later forayed into the smart TV market with the Mi TV lineup that is priced disruptively. And, it has also launched several other products that have gained traction in the country. Now, it looks like it is eying to bring about a disruption in the country's laptop market with the launch of the RedmiBook.

    Read More About: redmi news laptops
    Story first published: Monday, February 10, 2020, 11:09 [IST]
