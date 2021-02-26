RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Announced: Price, Specs And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Alongside the Redmi K40 series of smartphones, the company also unveiled the RedmiBook Pro 14 and RedmiBook Pro 15 and Redmi AirDots 3, a new pair of true wireless stereo earbuds. The new Redmi laptops get the power from 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt 4 ports. The other notable aspect of the new RedmiBook models includes aviation-grade aluminum-alloy build.

RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Price

The RedmiBook Pro 14 is priced starting from CNY 4699 (approx. Rs. 53,000) for the variant with Intel Core i5+ Xe graphics content. Initially, it will be available at a discounted pricing of CNY 4499 (approx. Rs. 50,800) during the first sale. The RedmiBook Pro 14 comes in an Intel Core i5 and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics priced at CNY 5299 (approx. Rs. 59,800) and another variant with Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics priced at CNY 5,999 (approx. Rs. 67,600).

On the other hand, the RedmiBook Pro 15 with Intel Core i5 and Intel Xe graphics variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (approx. Rs. 56,500), Intel Core i5 and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics priced at CNY 5,499 (approx. Rs. 62,000), and the Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce MX450 graphics priced at CNY 6,299 (approx. Rs. 71,100).

New RedmiBook Specification

The RedmiBook Pro models come with Xiaomi's proprietary XiaoAi AI assistant and MIUI+ software for multitasking and file sharing between the laptop and a Xiaomi phone. There is a 14-inch display with a 2.5K display, up to 16GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage space.

There is a full-size three colors backlit keyboard with 1.3mm key travel. RedmiBook Pro 14 features Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 4, USB 2.0, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack. There are dual stereo speakers along with DTS Audio as well. It gets the power from a 56Whr battery touted to deliver up to 12 hours of backup on a single charge. It comes bundled with a 65W USB Type-C power adapter that brings fast charging.

On the other hand, the RedmiBook Pro 15 comes with a 15.6-inch 3.2K display, 16GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. It is fueled by a 70Whr battery rated to deliver 12 hours of backup on a single charge and is bundled with a 100W USB Type-C power adapter as well.

