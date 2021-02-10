RedmiBook Pro With 11th Gen Intel H35-Series Processors In Offing News oi-Vivek

Redmi is all set to launch a brand-new laptop with improved design and upgraded internals on February 25. The new laptop has been officially teased on social media platforms, revealing some major aspects of the upcoming notebook.

The laptop will be unveiled alongside the most-anticipated Redmi K40 series of smartphones, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. One major feature of the RedmiBook Pro, as confirmed by the company, is that the laptop will be based on the 11th Gen Intel H35 processor paired with the NVIDIA MX450 graphics card.

Not just that, the RedmiNotebook Pro is also confirmed to feature a 2K display, just like the MacBook Pro with improved brightness and color calibration. As per the I/O, the laptop has been confirmed to include a dedicated full-sized HDMI port, USB Type-C port with fast charging, and is also expected to include a full-sized USB-A port as well.

The laptop will also offer an NVMe SSD based storage solution with up to 16GB RAM. As this is a Pro series laptop, the device will also offer a backlit keyboard with improved key travel, probably to offer a better gaming experience.

Besides the Intel version, we can also expect to see the RedmiBook Pro, powered by the AMD processors, and are likely to use the laptop CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H, probably with dedicated Radeon graphics card.

RedmiBook Pro India Launch?

As of now, there is no information about the launch of the RedmiBook Pro series of laptops in India. These devices will go official in China on February 25, and we can expect these devices to hit the Indian shores in the next few months, and these laptops are likely to be priced competitively, considering the Redmi tag associated with the device.

