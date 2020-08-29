Why Tiger Lake CPUs Are Important For Intel? Chance To Redeem The Glory? Features oi-Vivek

Intel was once the undisputed leader of computer CPUs. However, it has changed over the last few years and AMD's newly announced Zen 2 architecture-based Ryzen 4000 CPUs now offer better performance when compared to Intel's counterpart.

Not just that, even Apple is moving away from Intel in favor of its own lineup of processors based on ARM architecture called Apple Silicon. On top of that, Qualcomm is also working with PC manufacturers to launch ARM-based laptops.

When AMD has completely moved to 7nm based CPUs, Intel is still stuck with 14nm fabrication for the high-performance CPUs that are found on laptops made for content creation and gaming.

What Is Tiger Lake?

Tiger Lake is the name of the upcoming 11th Gen Intel Core processor based on the Willow Cove architecture based on SuperFin transistor. Tiger Lake processors are likely to offer higher clock speeds and also consume less power, which will also keep the system cool.

So, when compared to a device with an Ice Lake processor, a device with the Tiger Lake processor will offer better performance while consuming less power, making it an efficient offering from all the aspects.

Additionally, with the Tiger Lake processors, the company is also offering features like Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 standard. On top of that, these processors will also support DDR5 RAM with up to 5400MHz clock speed and support for PCIe 4.0 for faster data transfer rates.

Along with the improvement in CPU performance, the brand is also expected to announce it's new Xe-LP (low power), which will be an integrated package (like AMD APU).

When compared to the current generation Intel UHD or Intel Iris graphics, the Xe-LP is expected to offer better onboard graphical performance with up to 50 percent improvement. Not just that, the new graphics processor will also be able to support up to 8K resolution along with HDR10 and Dolby Vision certification for an improved multimedia experience.

Coming to the desktop counterpart, the brand is likely to launch Xe-HP (high power) offering better graphics for desktop devices. Similarly, the brand might also launch a dedicated graphics card using Xe-HPG architecture to compete directly against NVIDIA and AMD.

A Branding OverhaulAlong with the announcement of Tiger Lake CPUs, the company is also expected to reveal the new logo and a leaked video reveals the same. When compared to the current logo, the new one looks much modern and sophisticated for sure.

To conclude, Intel is betting big on Tiger Lake CPUs as it could be the last chance to show the computing world that Intel is still in the race and can compete against the competition. We will be covering the Intel's Tiger Lake launch extensively on September 2nd and stay tuned for that update.

