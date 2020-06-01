Acer Swift 3 With Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile CPU Launched For Rs. 59,990 In India News oi-Vivek

Acer has officially launched a new laptop based on AMD Ryzen 4000 series Mobile CPU in India. This notebook comes with a modern design and offers the latest specifications. This is a mid-range laptop with higher CPU power and here is everything you need to know.

Acer Swift 3 Specifications

The Acer Swift 3 offers a 14-inch display with 1920 x 1080p resolution. This is a TFT LCD screen with Acer ComfyViewTM LED-backlit technology. The whole laptop just weighs 1.2KG making it thin and light with just 15.95mm thickness.

Swift 3 is based on the Ryzen 5 4500U Hexa-core processor with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD and the high-end model offers up to 1TB NVMe SSD and 16GB LPDDR4x RAM. The built-in SSD is capable of offering up to 8Gb/s read speed as they use high-speed PCIe lanes.

As per the I/O, the notebook has two full-sized USB-A, an USB Type-C port, a full-sized HDMI out, and a 3.5mm audio in/out port. As per the software, the device runs on Windows 10 64-bit and also includes Microsoft Office 2019 Home & Student license for free. In terms of security, the device has the Acer Bio-Protection fingerprint solution and it is approved by Windows Hello certification.

The networks are handled by Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6 AX200 and support tri-channel Wi-Fi along with Bluetooth 5.0. There is an HD web camera at the top of the display that supports HD video recording with Super high dynamic range imaging (SHDR) profile support.

The laptop comes with a 48Whr battery and the company claims that it can last for 12 hours of video playback and the retail package also includes a 65W charging adapter.

Price And Availability

The Acer Swift 3 retails for Rs. 59,990 in India and is already on sale. Users can get two years of extended warranty for Rs. 1,120, or two years extended warranty with one-year accidental damage protection for Rs. 1,297.

