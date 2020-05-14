Acer India launches ‘Back To School’ Campaign With Deals On Laptops News oi-Vivek

As working and learning from home is becoming the new norm, more and more tech brands are announcing deals and discounts. Acer's Back to School" campaign in India is for students who are planning on getting a new laptop without spending a fortune.

This plan is designed for students and parents who plan to get a laptop to participate in online classes amidst coronavirus pandemic lockdown. Besides, Acer has also partnered with EduThrill to simplify the learning practices like tests and assignments, making learning more engaging.

Purchase Offers On Acer Laptops

Select Acer laptops can be bought with zero down payment and easy EMI payments, starting at Rs. 1,666 per month with two years additionally warranty and one-year accidental damage protection. Along with this, users will also get a one-year platinum subscription. Besides, the company is also offering a free six-months subscription for Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and Gaana+.

On top of this, those who buy an Acer laptop with 9th Gen Intel i5 processor and above, the company will offer free PUBG game worth Rs. 4,500 along with Gamer Sensei coaching bundle. This offer will go live from May 11th and will be applicable till June 30th, 2020. Users can avail of this offer from Acer’s authorized outlets and Acer’s E-store.

Should You Buy A New Acer Laptop?

We have reviewed some of the Acer laptops, including the Acer Predator Helios 300, which is a great gaming laptop. The company does offer a great set of laptops at almost every price point. If you were planning to get a new laptop, especially from Acer, then this is the right time to do considering all the deals that the brand is offering.

If you are buying a laptop in 2020, then make sure that the computer will have at least 8GB RAM, FHD (1080p) display, and a quad-core processor, which ensures that the laptop can last for the next few years without any major issues.

