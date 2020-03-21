ENGLISH

    Amazon Prime Video Introduces Netflix-Style User Profiles

    Amazon Prime Video is finally introducing user profiles, just like its competitor Netflix. This means that family and friends can have their own profiles that show their recommendations, watch history, and even set their preferences. This is especially handy while watching a series and every profile will have a saved view history and season progress.

    streaming service
     

    Having profiles on a streaming service is one of the features that users have demanded from Amazon. While Amazon competes head-to-head with Netflix, it's taken quite a while to bring in this useful feature. As far as competition goes, users can create up to six profiles on Amazon Prime Video, while Netflix allows only five.

    Amazon Prime Video

    Additionally, Amazon Prime Video allows users to designate a kids profile at the time of creation. This comes separately from the preexisting Kids profile already present by default. The Kids feature is also present on Netflix, giving content specially drafted for children.

    It should be noted that the Amazon Prime Video profiles are available in select countries and will bring in a wider rollout in the coming days. Presently, new profiles can be created and deleted, except for the primary one. Profiles can have different-color profile settings, but there is still no option to change them.

    primary account
     

    Also, the profile creation can be done by the primary account holder and on the select device. It can be created via Android and iOS devices, Fire tablets, Prime Video app on Fire TV (India-only), Chromecast, and select Apple TVs. It can also be created on browsers.

    Moreover, users can't create, edit, or delete Prime Video profiles on the Fire TV home screen, Alexa devices with a screen, Fire Gen 9 or below tablets, and other home devices.

    Having Amazon Prime Video profiles is good news for users worldwide, especially in countries like the US, where the annual subscription costs $119. Of course, Amazon has a feature to link two accounts as part of the Amazon Household feature. But having user profiles is much easier to navigate through preferences.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 10:03 [IST]
