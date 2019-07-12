Get Free Amazon Prime Membership With Rs 499 and Below BSNL Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact, the State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) is in a lot of financial crisis lately but it is revising its recharge plans. And now the telco has upgraded its cashback scheme on annual broadband plans.

The company is providing free Amazon Prime Subscription on plans priced below Rs. 499, reports TelecomTalk.

According to a report users will also get 15 percent cash back on broadband plans priced below Rs 499; 20 percent cash back on plans which are priced between Rs 499 and Rs 900 and 25 percent cashback on Rs 900. Furthermore, BSNL will be offering one-year of Amazon Prime membership for free.

Besides the company is offering cashback on its annual landline plans.

Introduced Prepaid International Roaming For UAE, Sri Lanka, Canada & Iceland

The telco has also introduced new Prepaid International Roaming STVs for UAE, Sri Lanka & Canada for Mobile Services. After activation customers can recharge. BSNL has now revised its very popular Special Tariff Voucher (STV). The telco has upgraded Rs.186 and Rs.187 prepaid recharge plans to offer 2GB daily instead of data 1GB data earlier. Both prepaid plans also offer unlimited voice calls and 100SMS messages for 28 days.

BSNL Begins Land Monetisation

Meanwhile, the telco is in the process of identifying land parcels for monetization. In fact, PSU has recently circulated a list of land parcels which are proposed for monetization.

"The total area of land parcels, which are spread across the country and have in-built structures, buildings, and factories, is 32.77 lakh square meters (sq m) and the spareable land parcel is 31.97 lakh sq m," reports IANS.

Our Thoughts On Revising Plans

There is no doubt that BSNL is facing tough competition from private players. But the telco is making many changes to its existing plan. So we believe that this move is good for its users. However, the ministry is looking for ways for its revival.

