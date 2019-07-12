ENGLISH

    Amazon Youth Offer - Get Amazon Prime Membership For Rs. 499

    Amazon started offering the Prime membership in India starting from 2016 for just Rs. 4999. After a year, the company started charging Rs. 999 for the Amazon Prime annual membership, which includes Amazon Prime Videos, Amazon Prime Music, Free two-day delivery and a lot more.

    Amazon Youth Offer - Get Amazon Prime Membership For Rs. 499

     

    Now, just a few days before the Amazon Prime Day 2019, the company has launched a new pilot program called Amazon Youth Offer, where, young citizens of India can get the Amazon Prime annual subscription for Rs. 499.

    What Is AmazonPrime Youth Offer? And How To Get It?

    Amazon Prime Youth Offer is a new plan from the e-commerce giant for those who are in the age range of 18 years to 24 years. To get Amazon Prime membership for Rs. 499 follow the below-mentioned steps.

    • Open Amazon app on your smartphone and click on try Amazon Prime
    • There will be a banned named Youth Offer and click on that
    • Pay a total amount of Rs. 999 using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI
    • Upload your PAN card, Adress Proof (Aadhaar Card), and a selfie
    • Make sure that the date of birth on all four documents is the same
    • After the successful verification of your documents, you will receive a flat cashback of Rs. 500 via Amazon Pay balance
    • If you have already purchased the Amazon Prime membership on or after July 5th, then you can redeem Rs. 500 by going to Your Account > Manage Prime Membership > Get Rs. 500 cashback

    Get The Amazon Youth Offer Here

    Is Amazon Prime Account Worth The Money?

    If you are a movie junkie, and always wants to listen to high-quality music, then, just for these two features, the Amazon Prime membership is worth every paisa that you pay. At Rs. 499, the Amazon Prime annual membership is a steal deal.

     

    Akshay Sahi, Director, and Head of Amazon Prime, India said

    We recognize that customers in the age group of 18-24 years want the freedom to do more with less. With a 50 percent cashback on Amazon Prime membership, customers can enjoy the best of shopping and entertainment through Prime, while at the same time-saving INR 500 to spend on all their favorite activities like shopping, food delivery, entertainment, travel and more. We are excited to launch this offer in time for Prime Day 2019 and hope that our young customers enjoy the 48-hour celebration that offers Prime members exclusive access to great deals, new launches, and blockbuster entertainment.

    What Do We Think About The Amazon Prime Youth Offer

    Amazon Prime Day 2019 being around the corner, it is the best time to become Amazon Prime subscriber. I myself being an Amazon Prime subscriber, I am enjoying the deals and offers that are associated with the Prime account. If you are a youth, then, this is the best time to become Amazon Prime user once in for all.

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
