Now, get the Amazon Prime Subscription for just Rs. 129 per month in India

Amazon, the e-commerce giant has introduced the Amazon Prime services back in 2016. The Prime services offered the users faster delivery options as an added benefit. In the beginning, the membership was free for a limited duration of 90 days, and in order to continue the membership, the user had to pay a yearly fee of Rs. 499. The price of the membership was revised to Rs. 999 per annum recently.

In the initial phase the membership only offered fast delivery options for the users, however, the company introduced Amazon Prime Video which offered video streaming service similar to Netflix and Hotstar. The company had also rolled out Prime Music service for the Indian users. This somewhat justifies the price tag however it was also expected that the company should offer its services on monthly basis and now it seems that this could soon be possible.

Keeping the needs of the users in mind Amazon has introduced a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 129 which will provide the users with all the available Prime benefits for a month. This subscription plan is apt for the users who are not frequent users or just want to give Amazon Prime a try prior making any one-year investment.

Now, it seems that Amazon wants its Prime users to be happy by introducing more benefits for its Prime platform on a regular basis. Amazon Prime has also introduced trial room feature for the customers based out of the United States which allows the users to try out clothing and apparels prior making the purchase. Amazon also releases some of the best deals for the Prime members in days like Amazon Day sale which the company hosts each year and where most of the products are available at heavy discounts.

So, for the users who are interested in fast delivery speed for their products and at the same time want to enjoy benefits of being a Prime user, then this is the most suitable option for you. With the introduction of this one-month Prime membership, new users can easily test out the services before subscribing for a whole year.