Sacred Games India's first 4K TV series to be release on Netflix

Netflix is bringing up an array of the show this monsoon, out of which it's going to broadcast India's Original series which is also going to be India's first 4K television series. The Netflix series is called 'Sacred Games'. The series is based on a book written by Vikram Chandra. 'Sacred Games' is a story of friendship and betrayal, redemption, violence and the characters' intertwined lives, set against the backdrop of an astonishing modern city and its dark side. If these aren't reasons enough, there are more to get you pumped about the series, and we assure you, it'll be worth your while.

'Sacred Games' is going to be the first Indian television series to be shot on the 4K. Yes, 4K! All this to make those heart-racing, jaw-clenching action-packed moments, alive on the screen. Chances you'll never miss a clue when the chase beings, thanks to 4K stellar screen clarity.

In the series the best of Indian talent is coming all together. The Sacred Games has cased Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Radhika Apte. All the characters are playing their own important role in the series and the story is coming from the heart of modern-day Mumbai. With this series Netflix takes you on a thrilling journey with crisply told stories through workshops it conducts for the writers of their originals.

Sartaj Singh is the protagonists of the story which will be played by Saif Ali Khan. He will embark on his adventures to save the city. 'Sacred Games' is your go-to show, to binge uninterrupted! Just make sure you download episodes before leaving home or stream on your mobile using data saver mode.

The first Netflix India Original releasing on July 6. Meanwhile, it is also released in 190 countries, that too, all at once breaking all barriers of language and culture. Netflix algorithm knows which members are fans of crime, action, thriller shows, and will show them Sacred Games at just the moment when they're ready for the next binge. It means that a crime series lover in Miami can follow Radhika Apte's Anjali Mathur at the same time as a member in Mumbai.