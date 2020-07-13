Intel Thunderbolt 4 Universal Dock Officially Announced: What Caught Our Attention? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Intel introduced its Thunderbolt universal cable connectivity solution for external peripherals to a computer. The company has now unveiled the latest generation universal dock called the Thunderbolt 4. Additionally, the company has also introduced Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series comprising JHL8540 and JHL8340 host controllers for computer manufacturers and JHL8440 device controller for accessory manufacturers. The company aims to deliver ease of connectivity with the latest universal cable connectivity solution.

Intel Thunderbolt 4 Key Features and Specifications

The Thunderbolt 4 USB offers connectivity options for computers for data, video, and power with just one USB Type-C port. It allows for a clutter-free workspace. The universal cable connectivity solution offers support for docks with up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports. The universal cable which comes with it has a length of 2 meters.

It is worth mentioning that Intel will be integrating the Thunderbolt 4 with its upcoming PC processor which is code-named "Tiger Lake". The Thunderbolt 4 is said to deliver 40Gbps speeds and data, video and power over a single connection.

The Thunderbolt 4 is compatible with USB4, DisplayPort and PCI Express (PCIe) and is also supported with all the previously launched Thunderbolt and USB products in the market. As for its other features, it comes with support for two 4K displays, PC charging on at least one computer port, and PCIe at 32GBps for storage speeds.

If your computer is connected to the Thunderbolt 4 USB dock you can wake it up from sleep by simply touching the mouse or keyboard. It is worth mentioning that Intel plans to bring the new Thunderbolt 4 Universal controller dock later this year in the market. Also, the Thunderbolt 4 controller 8000 series will be launched alongside. We can also expect the first computer and accessories packed with Thunderbolt 4 this year along with the laptops with program code-named "Project Athena".

Best Mobiles in India