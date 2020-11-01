Just In
- 6 hrs ago Week 44, 2020 Launch Roundup: LG K92 5G, LG WING, Redmi K30S, OnePlus Nord N10 5G And More
-
- 11 hrs ago Minecraft Java Edition Free Download: How to Download Minecraft Java Edition Free for PC, Android
- 12 hrs ago Prepaid Vs Postpaid Connection: Which Is Better?
- 12 hrs ago Tekken 3 Game Download for PC, Android: How To Download And Install Tekken 3 Game For PC, Android
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2020: It's time to hand it over to the next generation: CSK skipper MS Dhoni
- Movies Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Noel Sean Walks Out Of Nagarjuna Show Owing To Health Reasons
- Finance 4 Leading Banks Providing Higher Interest Rates On Retail FDs
- News India rejects Pakistan’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
- Lifestyle World Vegan Day: Try These 7 Vegan Meat Alternatives For A Guilt-free Diet
- Automobiles Top Car News Of The Week: Important Highlights In Four-Wheeler Market From Previous Week
- Education ICAI Admit Card 2020: How To Download ICAI CA Admit Card November 2020
- Travel 10 Best Places In Bangalore To Dine Out With Your Beloved This Karva Chauth
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Spotted At MIIT Mobile Authentication Website; Might Arrive Soon?
Xiaomi Redmi K30 series is likely getting a successor this year soon in the form of the Redmi K40. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to debut with the Redmi k40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. The standard model has cleared its 3C certification earlier. Now, the device has been spotted at MIIT mobile certification website. Let's have a look at the details:
Xiaomi Redmi K40 Certifications Details
The Xiaomi Redmi K40 has been certified with the M2011K2C model number. The listing confirms it to be a 5G smartphone; however, no other features have been tipped. Since the device has been making splashes online since long, we know what to expect in terms of hardware.
The device is rumoured to launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 processor. This mid-range chipset is yet to go official. Qualcomm might launch the upcoming 5G processor during its annual processor event which is scheduled for December 1, 2020.
This brings us to the launch of the Redmi K40. As of now, there has been no official confirmation for its launch. However, the device is rumoured to launch this year itself and with getting certified online its launch could be round the corner. If the handset indeed will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 774 processor, then it will likely make a debut post December 1, 2020. Xiaomi might give out some details in the coming weeks.
It is worth mentioning that the device has leaked with a different processor in the past. The previous rumours suggested that the handset will be employing the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. It can't be said for sure which processor will be driving the Redmi K40.
Additionally, the smartphone is said to feature an LCD display panel that will deliver an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,980
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,999
-
39,999
-
24,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
9,835
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
39,999
-
78,315
-
1,21,855
-
13,940
-
48,000
-
10,499
-
5,499
-
13,099