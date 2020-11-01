Xiaomi Redmi K40 Spotted At MIIT Mobile Authentication Website; Might Arrive Soon? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi K30 series is likely getting a successor this year soon in the form of the Redmi K40. The upcoming smartphone series is expected to debut with the Redmi k40 and the Redmi K40 Pro. The standard model has cleared its 3C certification earlier. Now, the device has been spotted at MIIT mobile certification website. Let's have a look at the details:

Xiaomi Redmi K40 Certifications Details

The Xiaomi Redmi K40 has been certified with the M2011K2C model number. The listing confirms it to be a 5G smartphone; however, no other features have been tipped. Since the device has been making splashes online since long, we know what to expect in terms of hardware.

The device is rumoured to launch with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 processor. This mid-range chipset is yet to go official. Qualcomm might launch the upcoming 5G processor during its annual processor event which is scheduled for December 1, 2020.

This brings us to the launch of the Redmi K40. As of now, there has been no official confirmation for its launch. However, the device is rumoured to launch this year itself and with getting certified online its launch could be round the corner. If the handset indeed will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 774 processor, then it will likely make a debut post December 1, 2020. Xiaomi might give out some details in the coming weeks.

It is worth mentioning that the device has leaked with a different processor in the past. The previous rumours suggested that the handset will be employing the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor. It can't be said for sure which processor will be driving the Redmi K40.

Additionally, the smartphone is said to feature an LCD display panel that will deliver an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also said to pack a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

