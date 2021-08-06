RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Available With Discount; Which One To Opt?

Get ready to #SuperStartLife with #RedmiBook Pro @ ₹46,499 & e-Learning Edition starting @ ₹39,499 (incl. offers)



1⃣hour to go 🕛



Don't forget to avail up to ₹3500 off with @HDFC Debit, CC & EMI🤩



Available for sale at 12 PM 👀https://t.co/cwYEXdVQIo | @Flipkart | Mi Home pic.twitter.com/JlgTKhsMC7 — Redmi India - #RedmiBook Super Start Life (@RedmiIndia) August 6, 2021

RedmiBook e-Learning Edition, RedmiBook Price

The RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops will go on sale starting today, August 6. The RedmiBook Pro is originally priced at Rs. 49,999 and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition comes with an MRP of Rs. 41,999. However, Xiaomi is offering these laptops at a discount as part of the first sale.

Here, the RedmiBook Pro costs Rs. 46,999 and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition costs Rs. 39,499. HDFC Bank debit, credit, and EMI transactions can get these discount offers. If you're looking to buy the new RedmiBook laptops, you can find them at mi.com, Flipkart, and also at Mi Home retail outlets.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition: Which Should You Buy?

Both laptops get their power from the 11th Gen Intel Core chipsets, making them capable laptops for work-from-home and e-schooling requirements. As the name suggests, the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition is crafted for online classes and comes with a comparatively cheaper price tag. However, it includes the i3 chip with lesser storage.

On the other hand, the RedmiBook Pro comes with a much more powerful processor and GPU for just a couple of bucks more. If you're looking for a higher-end laptop among the two, then the RedmiBook Pro is the device to get.

RedmiBook Pro, RedmiBook e-Learning Edition Features

The RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition laptops pack similar design and build. Both offer a 15.6-inch display with 1902 x 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. Both include a 720p web camera at the top for video calling and weigh 1.8kg.

The key difference between the RedmiBook Pro and the RedmiBook e-Learning Edition lies under the hood. The RedmiBook Pro is more powerful with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.4GHz. The e-Learning edition also packs the 11th Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core processor, but this is an i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU with up to 4.1GHz clock speed.