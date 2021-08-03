Redmi Book E-Learning Edition, Redmi Book Pro Launched: Price Starts At Rs. 41,999 News oi-Vivek

Redmi has officially launched two laptops in India - the Redmi Book e-learning edition and the Redmi Book Pro. As the name suggests, the Redmi Book e-Learning Edition is aimed at students and carries entry-level specifications, while the Redmi Book Pro offers more performance at a slightly higher price tag.

Redmi Book e-Learning Edition Specifications

The Redmi Book e-Learning Edition comes with a 15.6-inch display with 1902 x 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by the 11th Gen Tiger Lake Intel Core i3-1115G4 quad-core CPU with up to 4.1GHz clock speed and Intel UHD graphics. There is a 720p web camera at the top of the laptop.

The laptop offers 8GB RAM and 256/512GB PICe based SSD. As per the connectivity, the device does offer Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band WiFi. The device does have an extensive range of I/O with a single USB 2 port, USB 3.2 Gen1 port, HDMI 1.4 port, RJ45 LAN port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Kensington Lock.

The laptop packs a full-sized keyboard (without the num pad) with 1.5mm key travel, and it also misses out on backlight. The laptop does have a large trackpad. A 46WHr battery powers the laptop, and the company claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge with support for 65W fast charging.

The whole device weighs 1.8KG, which makes it moderately heavy, and the product also ships with Windows 10 OS and is upgradable to Windows 11. However, the laptop does not have a USB Type-C port, which is a bummer in this modern age.

Redmi Book e-Learning Edition Pricing And Availability

The base model of the Redmi Book e-Learning Edition with 256GB storage retails for Rs. 41,999 while the high-end model with 512GB storage costs Rs. 44,999. Both models will go on sale from 6th August via Flipkart and Mi.com. As a launch offer, there is an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,500 for HDFC credit card users.

Redmi Book Pro Specifications

The Redmi Book Pro has an exactly identical design to the Redmi Book e-Learning Edition and even weighs at 1.8KG. The only difference between the two machines is that the Redmi Book Pro is based on the more powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.4GHz.

The Intel Core i5-11300H is a gaming class CPU, and it comes with a TDP of 35W (Max). Similarly, the e-learning edition is powered by the Intel Core i3-1115G4 a 28W TPD (Max) processor. The Redmi Book Pro offers the offers connectivity features like dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

This CPU comes with the new Iris Xe graphics, which is powerful than the Intel UHD graphics on the e-Learning Edition. This laptop does offer the same 8GB DDR5 RAM with 3200 MT/s along with 512GB internal storage. Lastly, a 46Whr battery powers the laptop and claims to offer 10 hours of battery life.

It does look like Xiaomi has underclocked the CPU on the Redmi Book Pro, as the laptop claims to offer an identical battery life as the entry-level Redmi Book e-Learning Edition with an identical battery.

Redmi Book Pro Pricing And Availability

The Redmi Book Pro will also be available from the 6th of August for Rs. 49,999. HDFC credit card users can get a flat discount of Rs. 3,500, which does bring down the price of the laptop to Rs. 46,499.

Which One Should You Get?

By looking at the specs and the initial offers, the Redmi Book e-Learning Edition does seem like a great laptop for Rs. 39,499, which makes it a bit cheaper than most laptops with the 11th Gen Core i3 processors in the market.

However, if you are aiming for the 512GB variant, then skip the Redmi Book e-Learning Edition and go for the Redmi Book Pro, which offers a more powerful CPU and GPU for just a little more money.

