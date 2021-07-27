First-Ever RedmiBook To Arrive In India On August 3: Can It Bring A Disruption? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is gearing up to launch the first-ever laptop in India soon. In a recent development, the Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to reveal the imminent launch of the first-ever RedmiBook in India. Previously, we have heard about the upcoming launch via a teaser hinting at its arrival.

The official RedmiBook India launch is pegged for August 3 and it will be out via an online event. As of now, there is not much information regarding what holds in store for us in the form of the RedmiBook. Based on the teaser, it looks like it will sport thick bezels and include a webcam, which has been a constant miss from some Xiaomi notebook models.

RedmiBook India Launch

Based on the design of the laptop in the teaser, it looks like the company is eying to bring the original RedmiBook that went official back in 2019 in India. It looks like the RedmiBook 14 or Redmibook 16 could be launched in the country. Being an affordable device, it is unlikely for the device to run Intel 11th-generation Tiger Lake processor and will likely use the previous-generation Comet Lake processor.

It is evident that the RedmiBook model that arrives in India could go against Realme's upcoming notebook, the Realme Book. However, Redmi is a well-known brand in India and is expected to gain some traction. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Notebook lineup, we can expect the Redmi notebook to also be priced reasonably starting from under Rs. 50,000 for the base variant.

Can RedmiBook Cause A Stir?

Given that Redmi is known for offering powerful specifications at an affordable rate, we can expect the upcoming RedmiBook laptop to also be a disruptive offering. However, the laptops from the company could be a different ballgame. The arrival of the RedmiBook could open up a new affordable segment of laptops in India.

As the launch of the RedmiBook is fixed for August 3, we can expect to see more details regarding the same in the coming days. Probably, the model name, possible pricing and more could be teased officially by the company soon.

Best Mobiles in India