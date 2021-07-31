Redmi Book To Use 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake CPU: Core i3/i5/i7? News oi-Vivek

Redmi India is all set to launch its very first laptop -- the Redmi Book in India on 3rd August 2021. Given the brand's strategy, the Redmi Book is likely to cost less than the Mi Notebook 14, and the brand has already revealed some of the features of its very first laptop.

Redmi Book Specifications

The company has already confirmed that the Redmi Book will have a 15.6-inch display, which is likely to be a 1080p panel. In comparison to the Mi Notebook, the Redmi Book does have a large display, hence, it is likely to have a larger footprint.

In terms of design, the Redmi Book has a minimalist approach with just a small Redmi branding on the top lid, and the laptop is likely to come in multiple color variants, including Charcoal Grey. The official teaser also confirms that the Redmi Book will have an extended I/O option with a full-sized HDMI port, USB Type-C port, and a USB-A port.

Not just that, the company has also confirmed that the Redmi Book will be based on the 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processor. The laptop is likely to use the 15W U series process. However, as of now, there is no information if this laptop will be using a Core i3/i5/ or the Core i7 processor.

The major difference between the 11th Gen Core i3 and the 11th Gen i5/i7 is the fact that the Core i3 comes with the last-gen UHD graphics, while the Core i5 and the Core i5 variants of the Tiger Lake processors offer Intel Iris Xe graphics, which offers improved graphics capabilities.

As per the storage and RAM, the base model of the laptop is likely to offer 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD-based storage, and the company is also likely to launch a high-end variant of the laptops, possibly with 512GB storage. As per one of the teasers, the Redmi Book is likely to offer 10 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Redmi Book Expected Price In India

The base model of the Redmi Book is likely to be priced around Rs. 50,000, while some of the high-end models might cost a bit more. The Redmi Book is likely to compete against the likes of the upcoming Realme Book, which is also likely to launch soon.

