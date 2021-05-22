Redmi Book Pro With Ryzen 5000 Series CPU To Launch On May 26 News oi-Vivek

Redmi, the Xiaomi subsidiary is gearing up for yet another international launch event. The brand has already confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 Ultra and the Redmi Book Pro will be unveiled along with a slew of other devices. As we inch near the launch of the Redmi Book Pro (scheduled for May 26) we now have a few more details regarding the same.

The brand has been teasing various features and specifications of both the Redmi Note 10 Ultra and the Redmi Book Pro. The company has now gone a step ahead and confirmed that the Redmi Book Pro series of laptops will be powered by the latest AMD 5000 series of mobile CPUs, which have proven to offer better performance than the 11th Gen Intel counterparts.

The laptop is most likely to come with a 1080p display with a higher refresh rate panel, like most mid-range gaming laptops. We could also expect to see an extended range of I/O on the Redmi Book Pro, including full-sized USB-A ports, USB Type-C ports, HDMI ports, and more.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series of CPUs are based on Zen3 architecture, which not only offers better performance but are also tuned to consume less power, thus, producing less heat. on top of that, the brand has also confirmed that the top-tier Mi Notebook Pro X is also on cards, which is based on 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake H series processors with up to RTX 3050Ti GPUs.

As of now, there is no information if the Redmi Book Pro will use an NVIDIA or AMD GPU. In both cases, the laptop should be able to offer some great gaming performance and should be able to handle even the most demanding games at 1080p. Again, laptops from the Redmi series are known to be on the affordable end of the spectrum, and there is a high possibility that the Redmi Book Pro could be the most affordable Ryzen 5000 series CPU powered laptop.

Even though Xiaomi has launched a few entry-level and mid-tier laptops in India, the company is yet to introduce high-end gaming laptops in the country. And the same might happen with the Redmi Book Pro series. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Source

Best Mobiles in India