Reliance Jio Likely To Bring Its 5G Smartphone And Laptop At AGM: Report

Reliance Jio is likely to launch two new products at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021. The telecom operator is expected to bring a laptop and 5G smartphone, which has been developed under its partnership with Google. Besides, the smartphone is likely to run Android Go OS. The AGM is likely to happen in July or August this year.

Besides, it is also expected that Reliance Jio might share its plans related to JioBook, which are specially designed for students. The upcoming laptops will have Qualcomm chipset as the latter purchased a 0.15 percent stake in Reliance Jio.

"But a launch will most likely be in the second quarter of FY21. It may coincide with the annual general meeting (AGM), usually held in August-September when RIL has typically made all its previous announcements regarding its feature phones and fibre, among others," a person familiar was quoted by ET.

Reliance Jio Laptops Expected Specification: Details

The upcoming Reliance Jio laptops are expected to run Snapdragon 665 processor. It will have a 720p HD display, Android OS, 4G LTE support, 2GB/4GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 32GB/64GB eMMC of storage. In addition, Reliance Jio is likely to join hands with Bluebank Communication Technology to launch the laptop in India. Notably, Bluebank Communication Technology, which is a third-party developer and it also works on KaiOS, which you'll find in the JioPhone.

The JioBook laptop will also have Bluetooth, an HDMI connector, and dual-band Wi-Fi. Also, the laptop will have all Reliance Jio's apps, such as JioPages, JioStore, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioMeet, and more. Furthermore, the laptop is expected to price under Rs. 10,000, which is quite surprising as this will be the most affordable laptop.

Reliance Jio Upcoming 5G And 4G Smartphones In India

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio partnered with Google to bring smartphones on both 4G and 5G. Both smartphones are expected to be under affordable range as Reliance Jio is looking at capturing 2G market share of both Airtel and Vi. Meanwhile, the PTI report claims that the 5G smartphone might be under Rs. 3,000. In fact, there are chances that the upcoming smartphone will support the 4G and 5G networks.

