Samsung, Asus reportedly prepping high-end Chromebooks

2017 is a great year for Chrome OS given the launch of many new hardware products. Both Samsung and Asus added new members to their Chromebook family. However, their products fail to match up the standard of the newly launched Google's Pixelbook.

This is why Samsung and Asus are said to be working on high-end models of Chromebooks. The information comes from a "very reliable source" as reported by the publication ChromeUnboxed. According to the source, the Samsung Chromebook Pro and Asus C302CA may arrive soon with some significant upgrades in terms of specs and features. The devices should give a tough competition to Pixelbook.

Currently, these two models carry 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage and an Intel Core m3 processor under the hood. While for Chrome OS the features are pretty impressive, they are way behind as compared to the Google Pixelbook. For those who are not aware, the Pixelbook is powered by Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors.

So we can see why Samsung and Asus are planning to launch "high-powered" versions of these Chromebooks with better specs. As per the publication, the upcoming models will be powered by a Core m7 processor which will be coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM. Well, quite a huge leap there!

Unfortunately, other than the processor and RAM capacity, no other information is available regarding the specs. We neither have any clue about the pricing of these devices. Hence, we have no option but to wait for more details to emerge.