Samsung Galaxy S9 to feature a front-facing fingerprint scanner reveals patent

Many users are not happy with the fingerprint scanner placement on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It is pretty difficult to unlock the phones in the first attempt because the biometric scanner is placed too high for your index finger to reach without adjusting your grip.

Even the shape of the fingerprint scanner does not sync with your finger's price. Unlike the usual oval or circular design, the fingerprint scanner of the Samsung Galaxy S8 duo has an elongated shape. The good news is that the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S9 will be placed differently. We say this based on a patent filed by the South Korean company in its home country.

Going by the patent, the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. While the patent was filed back in 2016, Samsung may implement it in the 2018 models after receiving many complaints regarding the fingerprint scanner placement on the Galaxy S8 duo.

The image included in the patent shows there will be a round cutout at the bottom that will house the sensor.

Besides the patent, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has appeared in a few leaks so far. The smartphone is likely to be powered by either a Snapdragon 845 SoC or an octa-core Exynos 9 chipset depending on the market.

Additionally, the smartphone is said to carry 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable internal storage. There could be another 256GB variant but it will be exclusive to the Korean and Chinese markets.

Other than that, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is believed to come with an Infinity Display that is seen on the Galaxy S8 duo.

