Samsung Chromebook Pro with backlit keyboard to be launched at CES 2018

Lately, Samsung is circulating in rumors and speculations for its upcoming flagship smartphones - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ and mid-range smartphones such as Galaxy A5 (2018) and Galaxy A7 (2018). Now, the South Korean tech giant has hit the headlines for another product category.

Back in January, at the CES 2017, Samsung unveiled the Chromebook Pro and Chromebook Plus with rotating touch screens and inbuilt Google Play support. These Chromebooks did not have many features to offer and were priced on the expensive side as well. Especially, these Chromebooks missed out on the backlit keyboard. Now, it looks like Samsung is prepping a new Chromebook model that will fill this gap.

As per a report by Chrome Unboxed, Samsung is working on a new Chromebook Pro with the codename Caroline. This model is said to feature a keyboard backlight. The source codes point out at the addition of commands and hooks meant to control the keyboard backlight. But it remains to be known if Samsung would actually launch a variant of the existing Chromebook Pro with a backlit keyboard or a completely new model with such a keyboard.

The reports have pointed out that two new variants of the Chromebook are in the making. These new Chromebook models are believed to be upgraded variants of the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 and Samsung Chromebook Pro. Both the variants were announced earlier this year at the CES 2017 tech show. The upcoming models are said to feature a Core m7 processor with 16GB RAM to give a stiff challenge to the Google Pixelbook.

For now, the details about the upcoming Samsung and Asus Chromebooks are scarce. We can expect these models to be announced at the CES 2018 early next year. And, we need to wait for an official confirmation from Samsung regarding the presence of a backlit keyboard in the upcoming model of Chromebook.