Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Spotted In Bluetooth SIG Database; Design Revealed

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra edition laptop design and specifications have leaked online. It is the first laptop from Samsung to wear the "Ultra" badge. The flagship-grade portable computer is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2023. Samsung has been actively announcing laptops in multiple segments. Let's take a look at all the available information about the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra edition.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Laptop Surfaces Online

Samsung recently announced its sleek Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptop with premium hardware, and immediately followed with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Go edition. While the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is a laptop-cum-tablet owing to its "360-degree hinge", the Galaxy Book2 Go edition is a "compact-yet-powerful" laptop.

As the name strongly implies, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra sits at the very top of the Galaxy Book lineup of laptops. Incidentally, a Samsung Galaxy Book3 series is expected to include the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, Galaxy Book3 Pro, and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360.

Since the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book2 Go edition are expected to launch soon, only the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra could debut with them. The Galaxy Book3 Pro and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 could launch in the second half of 2023.

The leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra suggest that the laptop will feature a slim design. The images also suggest multiple USB Type-C for power and connectivity. Needless to mention, Samsung is yet to announce any plans to refresh its Galaxy Book laptop lineup.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Laptop Rumored Specifications

As per the listing on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptop has 4 different model numbers: NT960XFH, NT961XFH, NT960XFS, and NT960XFHZ.

Detailed specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra aren't known yet. However, the laptop should run Windows 11 Operating System and pack the Intel AX210 WI-FI 6E driver. The driver has a maximum speed of 2.4 Gbps and the Wi-Fi chip can work with frequency bands of 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz (160MHz).

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra can support Bluetooth of version 5.1, but that's due to the limitation of the Windows 11 operating system.

It is possible that Samsung would rely on a powerful Intel CPU to power the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and the Galaxy Book2 Go edition are both powered by a Qualcomm SoC.

The leaked images suggest there are two USB type -C ports on the left and one on the right side. There appears to be a dedicated charging port, a webcam, a thin keyboard, and a large trackpad.

