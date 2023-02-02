Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Launched: Check Specifications, Features, And Price Of Flagship Laptop News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Samsung just announced the Galaxy S23 series at its first-ever in-person event after two long years. In addition to the premium Android smartphones, Samsung unveiled several sleek yet powerful laptops suited for a wide range of tasks. Some of these laptops can be easily folded out to be used as tablets. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the most tricked-out laptop Samsung has launched today. Let's take a look at the most sophisticated laptop Samsung has launched at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the top-of-the-line laptop in the latest Galaxy Book3s lineup. Needless to add, Samsung has embedded the best available and possible top-end hardware into a sleek form factor.

The device Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra features a large 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2880 x 1800p resolution. Needless to mention, this is one of the best screens for portable computers. AMOLED screens aren't commonly embedded in laptops, but they offer some of the deepest blacks and high contrast. The laptop promises to ensure content consumption is unmatched on the 3K AMOLED screen.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel processors. Buyers have the option to get a Core i7 or Core i9-13900H Processor. Buyers will have the option to pack as much as 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD PCIE Gen4 storage.

The powerful processor from Intel will be paired with either NVIDIA RTX4050 or RTX4070 GDDR6 8GB dedicated graphics chip. It will be interesting to see how Samsung has managed to keep the thermals in check to ensure the laptop stays cool during gaming and other intensive tasks.

The laptop will boot the latest Windows 11 operating system. The laptop features an AKG-tuned quad speaker with support for Dolby Atmos sound.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra are a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, dual "studio quality" microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop does get an S Pen to type on the touchscreen.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra is powered by a 76Wh battery, and Samsung is including a 100W USB-C power adapter. Despite the powerful hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra weighs just 1.79 Kg and has a thickness of just 16.5mm.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra Price, Availability In India

Samsung should offer the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra via its own e-commerce platform. However, the entire Galaxy Book3 series should also be available on Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available in a single Graphite color option. But buyers can opt for a model with a Core i7 or Core i9 processor, pack either 512GB or 1TB SSD, and choose between 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The base 16-inch variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra has been priced at $2,199 and will be available for pre-order starting from February 14. Later, the device will be available to buy from February 22.



