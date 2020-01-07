Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 Unveiled At CES 2020 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook has been unveiled at the CES 2020 tech show. It is a lightweight and thin 2-in-1 notebook running Chrome OS. The device also comes with Google Assistant and an inbuilt stylus. There is a 360-degree hinge to flex the screen and use it in four modes such as flat, tent, laptop, and tablet.

Touted to be the thinnest Chromebook to be launched by Samsung to date, the Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 measures around 9.9mm in thickness. It also carries the credits of being the first Chromebook from Samsung to flaunt a 4K AMOLED display. The device weighs around 1.04 kg and has useful features such as Google Drive backup that syncs across Android devices and Chromebooks from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 Price

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is priced at $999.99 (approx. Rs. 71,700). It is slated to be released in the first quarter of this year in Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red color options. This Chromebook features an inbuilt stylus and a durable aluminum build.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 Specifications

Undoubtedly, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 runs Chromebook and flaunts a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreen display. Under its hood, there is an Intel 10th Gen processor with 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 1TB of SSD storage. Also, the Samsung Chromebook comes with a fingerprint sensor and a backlit keyboard.

The other goodies of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 include 2W stereo speakers and a 49.2W battery. It is packed with connectivity features such as two USB Type-C ports, an internal digital dual-array mic, a mono mic, WiFi 6, and UFS/microSD combo. The Chromebook measures 302.6 x 203.2 x 9.9mm and weighs around 1.04 kg.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2-in-1 is all set to get the HDR400 support soon so that it can deliver high-contrast graphics and Ambient EQ capabilities. However, the HDR400 support will be rolled out via a future software update, so it will not be available at the time of its release. The update is expected to be rolled out later this year.

