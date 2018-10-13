ENGLISH

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with LTE support officially launched for Rs 38,000

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 comes in both Wi-Fi only and LTE model

    Samsung has officially unveiled the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) 2-in-1 with a built-in pen with support for wireless 4G LTE. This is the latest tablet/notebook from Samsung with an interesting set of features and specifications. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 in India.

    Price and availability

    The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) 2-in-1 will be available from in the USA from 2nd of November. The Wi-Fi only version of the Chromebook Plus V2 retails for $499.99 (Rs 38,000), whereas the LTE model retails for $599.99 (Rs 44,000). Both models will be available on Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Verizon.

    Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 unique features

     

    • Support for wireless 4G LTE (first Chromebook to support 4G LTE)
    • 12.2-inch 1080p display with touch support
    • USB Type-C port
    • Stereo speaker setup

     

    Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 specifications

    The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 comes with a 12.2-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution with touch support. The retail package also ships with an S-Pen like Pen, which can be used to utilise the touch screen offered on the device. The machine is constructed using plastic + metal parts, to make it light and sturdy.

    The Chromebook Plus V2 runs on the Intel Celeron processor on both models with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB.

    With respect to I/O, the Chromebook Plus V2 from Samsung offers a single full-sized USB 3.0 port with dual USB type-C ports. The notebook has a 13 MP primary camera on the back with a single 1 MP front-facing selfie camera. The Chromebook Plus V2 does come with a dual stereo speaker setup for an enhanced audio experience with a 39Wh Li-ion battery.

