Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with LTE support officially launched for Rs 38,000

Price and availability

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 (LTE) 2-in-1 will be available from in the USA from 2nd of November. The Wi-Fi only version of the Chromebook Plus V2 retails for $499.99 (Rs 38,000), whereas the LTE model retails for $599.99 (Rs 44,000). Both models will be available on Samsung.com, Best Buy, and Verizon.

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 unique features

Support for wireless 4G LTE (first Chromebook to support 4G LTE)

12.2-inch 1080p display with touch support

USB Type-C port

Stereo speaker setup

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 specifications

The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 comes with a 12.2-inch IPS LCD screen with 1920 x 1080p resolution with touch support. The retail package also ships with an S-Pen like Pen, which can be used to utilise the touch screen offered on the device. The machine is constructed using plastic + metal parts, to make it light and sturdy.

The Chromebook Plus V2 runs on the Intel Celeron processor on both models with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion up to 400 GB.

With respect to I/O, the Chromebook Plus V2 from Samsung offers a single full-sized USB 3.0 port with dual USB type-C ports. The notebook has a 13 MP primary camera on the back with a single 1 MP front-facing selfie camera. The Chromebook Plus V2 does come with a dual stereo speaker setup for an enhanced audio experience with a 39Wh Li-ion battery.