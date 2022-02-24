Samsung To Launch New Laptops On MWC 2022: Might Showcase Upcoming Products News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially confirmed its participation in MWC 2022, happening in Barcelona. The company has shared a digital invite on social media products, which hints towards the launch of several products and the company is also expected to showcase some new technologies which will be used on future Samsung devices.

According to reports, Samsung will launch a new range of laptops, powered by ChromeOS and Windows 11 OS. Given the current trend, Samsung is expected to launch laptops and notebooks based on 12th Gen Intel processors and AMD 6000 series of laptop processors.

The Samsung MWC 2022 invite also showcases products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. As these products are already available in the market, the company is expected to showcase these at the MWC 2022 event along with its latest laptops.

What To Expect From Samsung Laptop?

According to the invitation, the company will launch at least one laptop with a 360-degree hinge. Hence, the upcoming Samsung laptop is expected to offer support for touch input, and it will be a two-in-one device. The laptop is also expected to have a high-resolution display with a thin-bezel design. The device will have a thin-and-light finish and is expected to offer a good I/O option.

In terms of hardware, the laptop is likely to use the latest laptop processor from either Intel or AMD. Hence, these laptops will also have features like Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities. Even in terms of battery life, the upcoming Samsung laptop is expected to offer all-day battery life. The laptop is also expected to ship with Windows 11 OS out-of-the-box and is expected to offer some Samsung exclusive features.

Other Products Expected To Launch At MWC 2022

Besides Samsung, brands like Poco, Honor, and Realme are also participating in the MWC 2022 trade and are expected to launch devices like the Poco X4 Pro 5G, Honor Magic 4, and Realme GT 2 Pro. A lot of non-smartphone brands are also expected to participate in the upcoming trade, hence, we can expect to see a lot of interesting consumer electronic products.

