VAIO Making Comeback With New Laptops On January 15 In India News oi-Vivek

With the lockdown in place, laptops have become an essential part of our life. In the last couple of months, there was a surge in the demand for laptops, and we witnessed the launch of laptops from brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Nokia, and more.

VAIO, the brand that was known for making premium laptops seized their business a few years ago. The company is now making a grand comeback to India with new laptops on January 15th.

This time around, VAIO has partnered with Flipkart to launch new products, which indicates that the VAIO branded laptops will be available exclusively on Flipkart, at least in the initial phase.

As of now, there is no information on what kind of laptops that the company might launch. However, given in a press release, the company has confirmed that it will launch premium, intelligently-crafted laptops, so, we could expect to see thin-and-light notebooks with the latest processors from either Intel or AMD.

The company recently resumed its operations in markets like Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Middle East. India will be the next market for VAIO, and the company is expected to launch multiple laptop models at various price brackets.

Looking at VAIO's global portfolio, the company is highly likely to launch laptops for business users, students, and office users. These laptops are expected to carry an attractive price point, and they are likely to compete against the likes of Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer, which are some of the oldest laptop brands in the world, just like VAIO.

The launch event of VAIO will be held online, where, the company is likely to unveil a series of laptops, available exclusively on Flipkart, probably with a starting price of Rs. 50,000.

