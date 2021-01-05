ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VAIO Making Comeback With New Laptops On January 15 In India

    By
    |

    With the lockdown in place, laptops have become an essential part of our life. In the last couple of months, there was a surge in the demand for laptops, and we witnessed the launch of laptops from brands like Xiaomi, Honor, Nokia, and more.

    VAIO Making Comeback With New Laptops On January 15 In India

     

    VAIO, the brand that was known for making premium laptops seized their business a few years ago. The company is now making a grand comeback to India with new laptops on January 15th.

    This time around, VAIO has partnered with Flipkart to launch new products, which indicates that the VAIO branded laptops will be available exclusively on Flipkart, at least in the initial phase.

    As of now, there is no information on what kind of laptops that the company might launch. However, given in a press release, the company has confirmed that it will launch premium, intelligently-crafted laptops, so, we could expect to see thin-and-light notebooks with the latest processors from either Intel or AMD.

    The company recently resumed its operations in markets like Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the Middle East. India will be the next market for VAIO, and the company is expected to launch multiple laptop models at various price brackets.

    Looking at VAIO's global portfolio, the company is highly likely to launch laptops for business users, students, and office users. These laptops are expected to carry an attractive price point, and they are likely to compete against the likes of Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Acer, which are some of the oldest laptop brands in the world, just like VAIO.

    The launch event of VAIO will be held online, where, the company is likely to unveil a series of laptops, available exclusively on Flipkart, probably with a starting price of Rs. 50,000.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vaio news laptops Computer
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 5, 2021, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X