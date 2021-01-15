Vaio Re-Enters India With Vaio E15, Vaio SE14 Ultrabooks News oi-Vivek

Vaio has re-entered the Indian laptop market with two new thin-and-light laptops -- the Vaio E15 and the Vaio SE14. Both laptops will be available exclusively on Flipkart, and they pack some interesting features.

Vaio E15 Specifications

Vaio E15 comes with a 15.6-inch screen with FHD (1920 x 1080p) resolution, and it is also the most affordable amongst the two. The device weighs 1.77KG and is 19.9mm thick, making it a moderately light 15-inch laptop in the market.

The laptop comes in two models, powered by the Ryzen 5 or the Ryzen 7 mobile APU with the integrated Radeon Vega 8 Graphics or Radeon RX Vega 10. The device offers at least 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and it also uses an NVMe SSD for storage and offers 512GB of built-in storage.

The Vaio E15 can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and it can be charged via the USB Type-C port. As per the I/O, the Vaio E15 has two USB Type-A, USB Type-C, microSD card slot, and an HDMI 1.4a port. The Vaio E15 retails for Rs. 66,990 in India and will be available from Flipkart.

Vaio SE14 Specifications

As the name suggests, the Vaio SE14 is a 14-inch laptop with an FHD display, capable of fast charging 70 percent of the battery in just an hour. The laptop is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is really old considering we already have 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

The Vaio SE14 weighs 1.35KG, making it lighter than the Vaio E15. It has two USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports with an HDMI port. The laptop offers a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Audio, and the base model comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The Viao SE14 will also be available via Flipkart for Rs. 84,690. The price seems a bit high considering the features and specifications offered by the laptop, especially when the competitors are offering a much better-specced laptop at a much lower price tag.

Best Mobiles in India