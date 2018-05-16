Watch the live streaming of the OnePlus 6 launch event here

OnePlus will be launching the OnePlus 6 in London, which will be a global launch event on the 16th of May 2018. Similarly, the company will also be launching the same on in India on the 17th of May. Except the Indian pricing, everything will be unveiled at the London event. There are multiple ways to catch the live-streaming of the launch event and here are some of the links to watch the same.

The OnePlus 6 will be available in India via Amazon. This time, the company has also planned pop-up events across the country, where the enthusiasts can buy it without breaking a sweat. The only thing that is yet to be known about the OnePlus 6 is the pricing. In fact, there were even leaks about the phone. According to those leaks, the OnePlus 6 will be the costliest OnePlus smartphone ever. The OnePlus 6 will be directly contending against the likes of the Honor 10, which was recently launched in India for Rs 32,999.

OnePlus 6 Specifications

The upcoming OnePlus 6 will feature the best-in-class hardware in town. Taking things to next level, OnePlus 6 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 CPU paired with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage. The combination is going to deliver the unmatched speed and efficiency, which every user deserve from a modern mobile phone. Moreover, if previous reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 6 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system right out of the box. The smartphone is also expected to get upgraded to Android P by the end of this year.

The new OnePlus 6 will give even more reasons to love the gorgeous AMOLED panel that we have experienced on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 will sport a 6-inch edge-to-edge display with a notch that is slated to deliver the best-in-class multimedia experience. The bezel-less design will offer an impressive screen-to-body ratio to provide more usable screen real estate for reading, web browsing, gaming and video playback.