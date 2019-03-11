New Xiaomi Mi NoteBook with Intel Core-i5 spotted on Geekbench News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi could be working on another model of Mi NoteBook.

Back in 2016, Xiaomi forayed into the laptop market with the launch of the Mi Notebook Air. It was an attempt made by the company to fight against the Apple iPad Air. The devices in the Mi Notebook series come with a sleek design and stunning hardware despite being affordable. There are notebooks with a fingerprint sensor and other highlights. Now, it looks like the company is working on another model in the series.

New Xiaomi Mi Notebook Geekbench listing

Well, a new Xiaomi Mi Notebook carrying the model number Timi TM1814 was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform by the popular Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt. Going by the listing on the database, the device appears to arrive with an Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor.

As per the tipster, this is the current-generation chipset. And, it is touted to be coupled with 8GB RAM. Furthermore, it runs 64-bit Windows 10 OS. Besides this, the Geekbench listing does not divulge any further details regarding the size of the laptop or the other features.

The benchmark listing also reveals that the upcoming laptop has managed to score 4412 points in the single-core test and 12414 points in the multi-core test. These scores are on par with the test score of the other laptops powered by the Core i5 processor.

Besides these details, there is no word regarding when this upcoming laptop could be announced by the company. We can expect further details to emerge online in the coming days or weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch

Back in December 2018, the company launched the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch. The device was launched with the 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor. With this notebook, there are three variants in the company's 12.5-inch laptop category. All these models use the 7th generation Intel Core SoCs and weigh in at 1.07 kg. One of the models uses an i5 processor while the other 2 use the m3 processor.