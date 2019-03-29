Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) announced; price starts from Rs. 44,500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) is now official.

Xiaomi has updated its lineup of thin and light laptops with the launch of the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch model. Now, the company has announced the launch of the 15.6-inch Pro version along with the 12.5-inch variant. The updated Mi Notebook Pro (2019) has been unveiled in China.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) specifications

The Mi Notebook Pro (2019) flaunts a FHD display with a resolution of 1080p surrounded by thin bezels. The hardware of this notebook comprises an 8th generation Intel core i5 chipset teamed up with DDR4 2400MHz expandable dual memory slot with support for up to 32GB. Also, there are other storage variants with 256GB and 512GB storage space with SSD expandability options. The company also announced a high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 1TB storage space but its release date is not known for now.

The Mi Notebook Pro (2019) has a minimalistic design and features a dark gray finish. The device measures 19.9mm thick and has a dual fan cooling system along with heat pipes for temperature management. It comes with dual 3W large cavity speakers.

Talking about the ports, the new high-end Mi laptop comes with two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, HDMI interface, a 3-in-1 card reader and a headset jack. Notably, this model comes with marginal improvements as compared to its predecessor and has an upgrade in terms of processor.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro (2019) with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at RMB 4299 (approx. Rs. 44,500). The other variant with 512GB RAM is priced at RMB 4899 (approx. Rs. 50,500). This laptop is all set to go on sale starting from April 9 via select online retailers such as Jingdong and Xiaomi Mall. As of now, there is no word regarding its global release.