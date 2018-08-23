Xiaomi Mi Notebook with 8th gen Intel processor announced starting Rs. 40,000

Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new laptop in China. The new Mi Notebook is priced in the budget market segment and comes with a set of features that are focused on the official going professionals. The new Xiaomi Mi Notebook is all set to go on sale in China starting from August 28. And, there is no word regarding the global availability for now.

Price and availability

As per a new Weibo post, the Xiaomi laptop was launched in three configurations. The base variant has an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU and is priced at RMB 3,999 (approx. Rs. 40,800). The mid-variant comes with Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and the same Nvidia GPU and is priced at RMB 4,499 (approx. Rs. 45,800). The top-end variant has Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 1TB HDD and the same GPU and is priced at RMB 4,999 (approx. Rs. 51,000).

Xiaomi Mi Notebook specifications and features

Xiaomi's latest laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display. It has a full-featured keyboard, a separate numeric keypad, a scroll lock button, a calculator, 1.5mm keystrokes and a button to open the browser. The laptop comes with a dual-fan and dual-air outlet design. It is equipped with 2+2 heat pipe layout that makes it effective in dissipating the heat that the processor generates. With this design, the graphics card can ensure a stable operation of the device.

The latest Mi laptop comes with the necessary connectivity aspects and ports with over 10 interfaces. There is a 3 in 1 card reader port, an HDMI port, a headset jack, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet port, and a micro USB 2.0 port. The laptop has inbuilt dual 3V speakers with Dolby Audio support. The device comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity as well. It has been launched in two colors - White and Deep Gray.

Though the 1TB hard drive and 128GB SSD might provide big storage space and enough speed, the graphics department isn't that efficient. The MX110 GPU in the notebook is combined with 2GB VRAM. Eventually, it becomes more of an entry-level GPU that cannot handle gaming applications. However, it shouldn't be a problem as it is not a gaming laptop.

