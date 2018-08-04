Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2 and Mi Gaming Laptop announced

Xiaomi has unveiled two upgraded variants of its laptops in its home market China. These laptops use the latest 8th generational Intel chipset and Nvidia Max-Q graphics. Also, the company has updated the Mi Gaming Laptop and come up with the Mi Notebook Pro 2 at the ChinaJoy exhibition.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop

The updated Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop features powerful Intel Core i7 and i5 processors. The device is identical to the previous generation model but has improved cooling. There are three exhaust vents on either side of the laptop and eight at its back. The internal heat pipes are thicker, the fans are relatively bigger and the motors for the fans have been improved.

This gaming laptop from Xiaomi measures 20.9mm thick and the keyboard has 1.8mm of travel with four backlit color zones. There are 5 programmable keys as well on the device. The laptop comes with a 2 x 3W speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The laptop features a 55Wh unit and weighs in at 2.7kgs. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display with thin bezels and a 1MP webcam.

Mi Gaming laptop comes in 4 configurations. The top-end variant has an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU with Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU with 6GB memory, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD and 16GB RAM priced at 8,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 90,000). The next variant has similar specs with Nvidia GTX 1050 GPU and 6GB memory and is priced at 7499 yuan (approx. Rs. 75,000). The third variant has an Intel Core i5-8300H processor, Nvidia GTX 1060 Ti with 4GB memory, 256GB SSD + 1TB and 8GB of RAM and is priced at 7999 yuan (approx. Rs. 80,000). This variant with Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti and 4GB storage is priced at 6999 yuan (approx. 70,000).

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro 2

This is a high-end laptop and the successor to the previous generation model. The design is similar to that of the previous generation model but there are notable improvements in the innards. There is a 15.6-inch FHD display with slim bezels and 81% screen-to-body ratio. The new Xiaomi laptop comes with 2 x 2.5W speakers, Dolby Atmos support, backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support and a UHS-II card slot. The laptop comes with a 6-inch wide glass trackpad with multi-gesture support and 60-watt-hour battery with USB Type-C fast charging.

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 2 has been launched in two variants - one with Intel Core i7-8550U processor with Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU, 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD priced at 7599 yuan (approx. 76,000). the other variant has Intex Core i5-8250U processor with Nvidia GTX 1050 Max-Q graphics, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD priced at 6299 yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000).

The newly launched Xiaomi laptops are available for pre-order in China via the official website. While there is no word regarding the global release of these laptops. Like the last year, we can expect these to be meant only for the Chinese market.