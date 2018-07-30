Xiaomi Mi Gaming laptop and Mi Band 3 custom variant to be unveiled on August 3

Xiaomi has teased that it will announce new products on August 3 at the ChinaJoy event in Shanghai. It is rumored that these devices could be the company's new gaming laptop powered by an Intel chip. It is also said to be the sequel to the first-generation model launched in March this year. Also, the device is likely to accompanied by the custom variant of the Mi Band 3.

While the recently launched Mi Gaming laptop makes use of a 7th generation Intel Core i7 chip, the upcoming gaming laptop is believed to employ an 8th generation Intel processor. This processor is said to be accompanied by a high-end Nvidia GPU.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming laptop teaser

The upcoming Xiaomi gaming laptop has been teased to be launched on August 3. The teaser shows a monster with a precious glowing stone in his check and text reading "New Performance Monster Awakening". However, this teaser doesn't reveal a lot of details about the upcoming notebook. The teaser is believed to show that this device will render a monstrous performance.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 custom variant

In addition to the Mi Gaming laptop, the company has announced that it will also unveil the Mi Band 3 dubbed 'Are You OK' at the event on August 3. The custom variant of the wristband will have the phrase "Are You OK?" engraved on it.

Apart from this, the upcoming custom variant of the Mi Band 3 is said to have the same set of features and specifications as the device that went official recently. This third-generation wearable is touted to arrive with a 20-day battery life on a full charge.

Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop specifications

When it comes to the specifications of the already launched Mi Gaming Laptop, it arrives with a 15.6-inch display. The device employs 16GB RAM, 256GB storage space and up to 1T of hard disk storage space. The Intel Core i7 processor is paired with Nvidia GTX 1060 GPU. When it comes to connectivity, this laptop features a 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port and other standard aspects. On the whole, it has 10 ports that are placed ergonomically.

The device comes with hotkey turbo cooling feature, a 30 n-key rollover with its professional gaming keyboard, Dolby sound and Sony high-resolution certified audio. There are five macro keys with a wide color gamut and 16 million colors.

