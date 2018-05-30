Xiaomi 2nd Gen Mi Notebook Pro officially launched for Rs 56,000

Xiaomi has wordlessly upgraded the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro in China, which now packs in upgraded hardware internals. The entry-level model retails in China for 5590 Yuan (Rs 56,000) and one has to shell out top dollar for higher configuration models. The laptop will be available in China from the 1st of May, probably along with the Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

Design

It looks like Xiaomi is following the statement "if it ain't broke don't fix it" as the overall form factor and the design of the 2nd Gen Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro is identical to that of the last generation Mi Notebook Pro. The laptop has an all-metal unibody design, which also resembles Apple's current line of MacBook Pro. However, unlike a MacBook Pro, the Mi Notebook Pro has every sort of ports, including a couple of full-sized USB 3.0, HDMI, SD card slot and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Specifications



The laptop is powered by the Intel 8th Generation Core i5-8250U processor with 8 GB LPDDR4 RAM and 256 GB of PCIe based storage. The graphical requirements of the machine are handled by GeForce MX150 GPU, which comes with 2GB DDR5 memory.

The 2nd Gen Xiaomi Mi Notebook Pro has a stunning 15.6-inch display with a narrow bezel design offering a FHD 1920x1080p resolution with anti-glare screen technology, which minimizes the light reflection. The display offers a maximum brightness of 300nits with 170 degrees of viewing angle. The notebook has a smaller footprint for a 15.6-inch device, where it measures 360.7 x 243.6 x 15.9mm and weighs at 1.95 kilograms.

It has one of the spacious trackpads that we have seen on Windows-powered laptops with a fingerprint sensor situated on the top right corner, which supports Windows Hello feature. The notebook comes with 64 bit Windows 10 OS with all standard feature sets. However, as the laptop is currently available in China, it ships with the Chinese version of Windows 10 and a user who imports it has to install a global/English version of the OS.

Conclusion

It is already confirmed that Xiaomi will launch its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi 8 in India. However, we might have to wait for sometimes to get the taste of the Xiaomi made affordable computers. Overall, the Mi Notebook Pro seems to offer a sheer value for money in terms of design as well as specifications.

Via