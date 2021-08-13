Xiaomi Mi Notebook Refresh With Backlit Keyboard Coming Soon To India: Realme Book Slim Rival? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, the laptop market segment in India is sizzling with launches. Recently, the RedmiBook was launched in the country creating a wave of disruption and now Realme is also gearing up to bring its laptop to the market. While the launch of the latter is slated to happen next week, Xiaomi is gearing to bring another laptop for its fans.

Well, the Mi Notebook refresh is expected to be launched sometime soon. It is believed to make use of a new generation 11th gen Intel processors that could be launched soon. Now, a tweet by the Chief Business Office of Xiaomi India, Raghu Reddy, has offered clarity at what this new laptop might bring and its first look as well.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook India Launch Tipped

Going by the tweet posted by the executive, the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Notebook that is pegged to be launched in India soon could arrive with a backlit keyboard. This is a common feature that we are coming across on many new laptops, especially the mainstream models and budget ones as well in recent times.

Besides the backlit keyboard, the Xiaomi Mi Notebook refresh is expected to offer a set of decent specifications as its predecessor. However, the previous-generation model skipped on a few highlights such as a backlit keyboard and webcam. As of now, there is no clarity if the company will include a webcam as not all variants of Mi Book feature one.

If there could be a Mi Notebook refresh, it is believed to be focused more on education and work sectors. Leaks suggest that it could be a Mi Notebook 14 Pro, which features a 2K display with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz and could be priced under Rs. 60,000. We can also expect a Mi Notebook Ultra with a 15-inch display with a 3.5K resolution and hardware aspects such as Intel Core i7, NVIDIA RTX 3050Ti GPU and 512GB SSD. Obviously, this could be a relatively expensive offering.

A Realme Book Slim Rival?

The Realme Book Slim is slated to be launched in India on August 18 with a 14-inch display and a 2K resolution. Word is that this laptop might come with an Intel Core i5 11th gen processor that is teamed up with 16GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. Also, it is teased to flaunt a slim form factor and come with a backlit keyboard. The official teaser reveals the slim side profile of the laptop that makes it mimic the Apple MacBooks. Especially, it appears to flaunt a couple of USB Type-C ports at the left edge.

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Notebook refresh is also anticipated to be launched soon in the country, it could be a rival to the Realme Book Slim. We can expect the Xiaomi laptop to match up with the Realme offering in terms of performance and speed. Also, it might match head on head with the Realme offering. Given that only a sneak peek of the upcoming Xiaomi notebook has been revealed, we need to wait for further details to surface online.

