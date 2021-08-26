Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra, Mi Notebook Pro With 11th Gen Intel Processors Launched; Price And Highlight Feature News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi has launched a new mid-range laptop -- the Mi Notebook Ultra with a backlit keyboard. According to the company, this device has been designed by taking user feedback of their previous Mi laptops which missed out on features like a backlit keyboard and a large screen size.

Besides, Xiaomi has also introduced a few more new features like a fingerprint sensor, which is now built onto the power button, similar to the recently launched Realme Book Slim. Here is everything you need to know about the latest Xiaomi Mi laptop in India.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra Specifications

The Mi Notebook Ultra features a 15.6-inch 90Hz refresh rate display with a native resolution of 3200 x 2000p, offering 242 pixels-per-inch. The company calls this a Mi TrueLife+ display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i7-11370H quad-core processor with a CPU clock speed of 4.8GHz. It also supports Thunderbolt 4 with up to 40Gbps bandwidth, which can support two external 4K displays. The graphics performance is handled by the Intel Iris Xe graphics, which should offer decent gaming performance at 1080p gaming, albeit, with lower graphics settings.

The laptop is equipped with a 70WHr battery with support for fast charging. The product comes with a 65W USB Type-C fast charger and can offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The device does ship with Windows 10 OS and is upgradable to Windows 11 OS in the coming days.

Pricing And Availability

The Mi Notebook Ultra comes in three variants. The base model with the Intel Core i5-11300H with 8GB RAM costs Rs. 59,999 while the same model with 16GB RAM retails for Rs. 63,999. Lastly, the most powerful Mi Notebook Ultra with Intel Core i7-11370H with 16GB RAM retails for Rs. 76,999, making it the most expensive Xiaomi laptop in India.

The Mi Notebook Pro, a smaller version of the Mi Notebook Ultra comes with a 14-inch 2.5K display with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600p with 100 percent sRGB coverage. It has a slightly smaller battery of 56WHr, which claims to deliver 11 hours of battery life, which can be charged from 0 to 50 percent in 34 minutes.

The Mi Notebook Pro with Intel Core i5-11300H and 8GB RAM costs Rs. 56,999, while the same model with 16GB RAM costs Rs. 59,999. Lastly, the Mi Notebook Ultra with Intel Core i7-11370H and 16GB RAM retails for Rs. 72,999, which is Rs. 4,000 cheaper than the Mi Notebook Ultra.

