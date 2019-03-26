Xiaomi Mi Notebook and Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 launch: Watch the live streaming here News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is expected to support 100W fast charging

Xiaomi is all set for yet another launch event on the 26th of March 2019, where the company is expected to launch a new series of Mi Notebooks and other hardware peripherals.

The company will also announce the all-new 100W fast charging technology aka, the Super Charge Turbo along with the new laptop lineup. The technology can charge a smartphone with 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes. Here is everything that Xiaomi might launch at the launch event.

Watch the live streaming of the Xiaomi launch event here

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air

The Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air is expected to the next generation light-weight notebook from Xiaomi with 8th Gen Intel processor and Windows 10 OS. The company has already confirmed that one of the Mi Notebook Air models will weight at 1.07 KG, making it one of the lightest notebooks.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4

The company is most like to announce the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Xiaomi with a bezel-less, notch less design. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be the successor to the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, which was launched in 2018.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is most likely to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with a 4000 mAh battery, supporting Super Charge Turbo, which can charge the smartphone from 0 to 100% in 17 minutes.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is also expected to come with a triple camera setup, similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9 with a 48 MP primary camera, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP super wide angle lens. The smartphone will support 4K video recording @60fps with super slow-motion video recording @60fps.

The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top, offering features like Gaming Turbo to improve the overall gaming experience. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about Xiaomi's launch event.