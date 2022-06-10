Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Gaming Laptop Review: Practicality Over Performance

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Gaming Laptop Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-12800H

Display: 14-inch OLED 2880 x 1800p, 90Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Design

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 is a compact and light-weight gaming laptop, and it weighs just 1.4KG, making it one of the lightest full-fledged gaming laptops. I also liked the overall silver-color finish, which gives this device a professional look.

In terms of I/O, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 has two USB-A ports, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a full-sized HDMI port. Given this is a gaming laptop, an RJ45 ethernet port and an SD card slot would have completed the I/O.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Display

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 has a 14-inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate with 1ms of response time. The display can offer up to 500nits of brightness along with 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

The combination of a higher refresh rate and higher resolution OLED display on the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 makes it great for gaming, content creation, and content consumption. There is also native HDR support, and this is definitely one of the best displays that I have seen on a 14-inch gaming laptop.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 has a tenkeyless keyboard with RGB lighting support along with dedicated media control buttons. These low-travel keys offer plenty of feedback, and they are on the silent side too. The keys do not wobble, and they are also spaced out evenly for an enhanced user experience.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 has a medium-sized trackpad with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The trackpad gets the job done, and you can always connect an external mouse with the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 to enhance the gaming experience.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Camera And Audio

To my surprise, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 comes with a 1080p web camera and sets the benchmark for other 14-inch gaming laptops. The high-resolution web camera works great and will enhance the video quality while streaming or during a video call/meet.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 has a stereo speaker setup with support for technologies like DTS X: Ultra Audio. These speakers offer a good separation between vocals and bass. However, there was some distortion at higher volume levels, and the company is likely to iron out these issues in the final version.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Performance

As we are testing the early sample of the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022, we are not allowed to run any benchmark or share any gaming performance numbers of this laptop. The laptop uses AeroBlade 3D Fan & Vortex Flow cooling system, and there is also a dedicated button to turn on the turbo mode that spins the fan at the highest RPM.

I can vouch for the fact that the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 is as powerful as any laptop with similar specifications. It can easily offer over 60fps on modern AAA titles at the highest graphics settings.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 Review: Verdict

When you are looking at a 14-inch gaming laptop, you don't just have to consider the performance, but the whole unit. In this aspect, the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 seems to be one of the best options in the market that balances out performance and practicality.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE 2022 with its low-key design and practical set of features makes it one of the best 14-inch gaming laptop, especially for those, who travel a lot and wants a device that's powerful yet easy to carry around.