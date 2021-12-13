Asus Chromebook CX1101 Review: Affordable Computing Solution

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Specifications

CPU: Intel Celeron N4020

Display: 11.6-inch LED-backlit HD (1366 x 768)

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics 600

Memory: 4GB LPDDR4

Storage: 64GB eMMC 5.1

Battery: 42WHr

OS: ChromeOS

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Design

The specs sheet of the Asus Chromebook CX1101 might be underwhelming, especially when compared to entry-level Windows laptops. However, Chromebooks are highly optimized to offer the best possible performance with limited hardware and the same applies to the Asus Chromebook CX1101.

The entire Asus Chromebook CX1101 machine is made using plastic, which does help the device to shed some weight, especially when compared to metal body laptops. Asus has used a combination of matte and glossy finish on the Asus Chromebook CX1101 and the placement of the Chromebook and Asus logo are also on point.

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is a military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability standard certified device. To get this certification, a device has to pass several torture tests. With this, an end-user can be assured that the Chromebook CX1101 will not break or stop working if it ever falls down by accident. Do note that, if the laptop indeed breaks due to an accident (physical damage) the device will not be covered under warranty.

The laptop has two USB-A ports with superspeed data transfer support along with two USB Type-C ports with support for charging and data transfer. Then, the device also has a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you feel that the build-in 64GB storage is not enough, you can always use a microSD card to add some more storage space. I also liked that the fact that the microSD card stays fully flushed inside the machine and becomes almost invisible. You won't even notice that there is a microSD card slot in the device.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Display

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is a compact 11-inch laptop with an 11.6-inch IPS LED-backlit screen with a native resolution of 1366 x 768p with a peak brightness level of 200nits. For indoor usage, you will not face any brightness issues on the Asus Chromebook CX1101. On top of that, I also liked the fact the display has a glossy finish, which prevents smudges and fingerprints.

The bezels on the Asus Chromebook CX1101 are some of the thickest ones that we have seen on a 2021-class laptop. However, having thicker bezels might have helped the company to increase the footprint of the device, which helps in including a full-sized keyboard on an 11-inch device.

In terms of brightness or color accuracy, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 might not get any awards. However, for the asking price and the targeted audience, this will do the job for sure. The device also has a strong 180-degree hinge, which helps you to adjust the display angle as per one's requirement.

A watched plenty of YouTube videos on the Chromebook CX1101 and I enjoyed my experience. I personally would have liked to see a 13-inch display with slightly thinner bezels rather than an 11-inch display with thicker bezels on the Chromebook CX1101.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Keyboard And Trackpad

The keyboard on the Asus Chromebook CX1101 exceeded my expectations. Even these are short travel keys, I liked their firm feedback and also the fact that the keyboard is spill resistance. As one can expect from a laptop of this price range, there is no backlit and this should not be an issue, laptops that cost a lot more than the Asus Chromebook CX1101 also miss out on this feature.

The tiny trackpad on the Asus Chromebook CX1101 gets the job done and you can always connect an external wired or wireless mouse with the laptop to improve the curser tracking experience.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Audio And Web Camera

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 has a 720p web camera, which is similar to most laptops. The web camera works as expected, in normal lighting conditions. As per the audio, the front-firing speakers (stereo) are good but nothing extraordinary. Both the web camera and the speakers get the job done.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Wireless Connectivity

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 supports dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. These features ensure that you can connect most modern accessories like mouse, wireless keyboard, wireless earphones, and more without any issue. The Wi-Fi 5 connectivity also ensures that you get a fast internet connection with improved download and upload speed.

If Asus would have managed to include a 4G SIM support, it would have taken the Asus Chromebook CX1101 to the next level, by making it an always-connected laptop. Again, it would have also increased the price of the device by an extent.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Performance

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is not a typical Windows laptop, where we can run benchmarks to gauge the performance of the CPU and GPU and then compare it with the competition. The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is all about user experience. During my extensive usage, the laptop did not hang on me, albeit, some websites and did take a bit of time to load.

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 is built around Google Chrome and supports Android apps. Given the device has a full-fledged web browser from Google, you can access everything on the web without any issue. If you are sharing the Asus Chromebook CX1101 with another family member or a friend, there is an option to set up another user.

I personally feel that one should get a Chromebook with touch screen support, which then becomes a two-in-one device and can be used as a laptop or a tablet. For apps, the device has a built-in Google Play Store with millions of free apps.

Asus Chromebook CX1101 Battery Life

The Asus Chromebook CX1101 has a 42WHr battery with support for fast charging via the USB Type-C port. According to Asus, the battery should last up to 13 hours on a single charge. However, in my testing (with continuous video playback) the laptop lasted around eight to nine hours on a single charge.

This milage varies from person to person and completely depends on the specific use case. Nonetheless, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 should easily last for an entire working day (eight hours) on a single charge without any issue.

Should You Get One?

If most of your work can be done using a web browser, then the Asus Chromebook CX1101 is powerful enough to do so. If you are a student, who has to attend online classes and then maybe watch some tutorials on YouTube, or play some casual games like candy crush saga, you can do it all on the Asus Chromebook CX1101.

Even for working professionals, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 should be more than enough, with a few exceptions. I also feel this is a great device for travelers, who need a lightweight machine with good battery life, a nice keyboard, and a compact design to carry around.

Since most of our lives now revolve around the internet, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 is definitely a great affordable internet communicator. If you are looking for an affordable laptop, the Asus Chromebook CX1101 might just be the right device.