Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Gaming Laptop Review: It’s Just Awesome

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Display: 15.6-inch IPS 1920 x 1080, 300Hz

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile

Memory: 32GB DDR4

Storage: 2TB PCIe Gen3 SSD

Battery: 90WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 10 64-bit

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Design

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 is not your typical gaming laptop, and Asus is currently the only company that makes laptops of this style. This being a dual-screen laptop looks a lot different from the typical gaming laptop, and it also has features like an RGB backlight keyboard, dual-gradient finish for the top lid, and more.

Yes, it is slightly thick and heavy. However, it does come at a cost, that too a positive one as it packs CPUs and GPUs that can offer desktop-level performance for both gaming and professional usage. The device weighs 2.48KG which is actually not that heavy, especially when compared to laptops with similar features and specifications.

Coming to I/O, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 has everything that one might expect from a laptop of this class. A full-sized HDMI port, three USB-A 3.2 ports, single USB Type-C 3.2 port with support for USB-PD charging with up to 100W, and also doubles as a DisplayPort connector.

A 3.5mm headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and an RJ45 LAN port. However, the laptop does not support Thunderbolt technology, as it is based on AMD CPU and not Intel. Though the connectivity options look pretty impressive, I would have loved to see a full-sized SD card slot rather than a microSD card slot, and the creator's community might also feel the same.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Display: High-Refresh-Rate With Color Accuracy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 comes in two display specifications. There is a 4K resolution model with 120Hz, aimed towards creators, and then there is a 1080p panel with a 300Hz refresh rate. We tested the 1080p model, which does have an impressive specs sheet and offers features like 100 percent sRGB coverage, 3ms response time, and is also AMD FreeSync compatible.

To simply put, unlike some of the laptops with high-refresh-rate panels, the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 does deliver great on both color accuracy and responsiveness. However, it is not an HDR display, which does take away a few marks that limit this display from being one of the best in the segment.

I thoroughly enjoyed gaming and watching videos on the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551. It offers a good amount of contrast, which makes a lot of difference while playing games like Control, where, most of the background is dark. This laptop definitely has one of the best displays that I have used on a gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Secondary Display

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551, as the name indicates is a dual-screen laptop, with a secondary touch display. This is also one of the reasons that make it laptop expensive. The practicality of the secondary display varies from user to user and completely depends on the software or game that one might use.

This also pushes the trackpad from the middle of the laptop to the right side and the keyboard comes down. The laptop does come with a palm rest, which does improve the ergonomics of the device. However, it is very hard to use this laptop without placing it on a flat surface.

None of the games or software that I currently use could fully utilize the secondary display, which makes it a bit redundant. It is definitely a nifty feature to have on a high-performance machine like this. However, due to the software limitations, this still feels like something that we might use in the future.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 has an excellent keyboard and there is no second thought about that. However, the placement is something that bothered me. It was almost impossible to game on this laptop without attaching the palm rest or an external keyboard. The keyboard is RGB backlit, hence, it does offer a tonne of customisation via the Asus Auro Sync tool.

Asus laptops have always impressed me with the key travel (1.4mm), feedback and this is no different. The keys are very firm and they don't wiggle around and even the key feedback is very good, offering an excellent gaming experience. Both the trackpad and keyboard on the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 do have a learning curve, especially if you are coming from a typical laptop. That said, the laptop does include a high-quality wired gaming mouse, which should solve this issue.

When it comes to these two things (keyboard and trackpad) the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 definitely is not your typical gaming laptop, as it does look like a concept machine. Overall, a nice machine that offers a good experience despite having a non-standard form factor.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Accessories

We usually don't mention the accessories that come inside the box, as most laptops won't offer anything more than a charger. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 is different, in fact, I was overwhelmed by the number of accessories that it packs, and I even asked the brand if it was just for the media or even the customers will get these things.

The brand did confirm the accessories are included with every purchase, which alone would easily cost over Rs. 30,000. It comes with a gaming mouse, a high-quality backpack, a wired gaming headset, and a web camera. These accessories make this a complete deal and do help to make that price tag look a bit more appealing.

This means, I just can't rant about the fact that the laptop does not have a built-in web camera, as the external camera offers much better image quality, albeit, at a max resolution of 720p. The modular cameras can also be used with any laptop or desktop with a USB-A port.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Performance

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 is very serious about performance even the on-paper specs covey this message strongly. This machine does use liquid metal as a thermal compound, which should transmit the heat much effective when compared to a normal thermal compound.

The laptop also uses dual fans with 84 blades for optimal cooling, where it intakes the air from under the secondary display and has four big vents for heat exchange. All these features should help the laptop to sustain peak performance for an extended period on the AMD Ryzen 5800HX and the RTX 3080 Mobile GPU.

On top of that, the laptop offers 2TB storage, where, two 1TB PCIe 3 SSDs are paired in raid zero, which offers higher write and read speeds and also improves gaming opening and boot-up time. Lastly, the model that we reviewed offers 32GB DDR4 RAM with 3200MT/s, which should be more than enough for any sort of user.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 CPU Performance

Behold the AMD Ryzen 5800HX, which is an eight-core, sixteen-thread processor with a peak CPU clock speed of 4.6GHz and is based on the latest Zen3 architecture with 16MB L3 cache. The CPU is manufactured using 7nm FinFET by TSMC and is known for being efficient when compared to Intel's counterpart.

Despite being a high-performance CPU, it also packs 8-core Radeon graphics, which will be used when the laptop when the limits of the graphics are not pushed, thus offering better battery life. It also comes with a variable TDP starting at 35W and it goes over 45W.

On Geekbench 5, the laptop scored 1412 and 8376 points on single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Similarly, the laptop posted 609.5 and 6181 points on CPU-Z. Lastly, on Cinebench R23, the CPU clocked 1438 and 12,131 points on single-core and multi-core rendering.

Conclusively, this is one of the fastest CPUs that we have seen on a laptop. Hence, it could deliver excellent performance while gaming (which mostly depends on single-core performance) and also delivers top-tier performance while rendering using all the eight cores and sixteen threads.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 GPU Performance And Gaming

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 uses the most powerful mobile graphics card -- the RTX 3080 with 16GB GDDR6 video memory, which is again plenty enough even for the most demanding titles. The GPU comes with a peak TDP of 130W on this machine with a GPU clock speed of 1645MHz.

This GPU is more than capable even for 4K gaming, hence, you can easily connect an external 4K monitor and take your gaming to a big screen with high-resolution with an issue, especially considering the fact that the laptop offers technologies like DLSS, which renders a game scene at a lower resolution and then upscales using AI.

We played games like Control and the Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which can fully utilise real-time ray-tracing and we were able to get over 90fps on the laptop with the highest graphics settings without any issue. Similarly, games like GTA: V can be played at a higher refresh rate and the laptop stays cool and silent and offers 100+ fps with ease.

We also ran 3DMark, where the laptop scored 10563 and the benchmark also confirmed that the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 can handle Battlefield V at 1440p and offer over 100fps without any issue. Both the CPU and GPU clock speed stayed pretty stable, which further ensures that the thermal solution on this laptop is pretty cool.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Connectivity And Battery Life

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 does offer modern wireless connectivity features like WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. Hence, the laptop can offer pretty stable wireless connectivity with respect to accessories and wireless internet. If you want to reduce the latency, then there is always an RJ45 port.

As per the battery life, the laptop is equipped with a 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery and comes with a massive 280W power adapter, which offers more than enough headroom to power both CPU and GPU at their highest TDP. The laptop can offer up to three to four hours with regular usage and this milage will actually vary depending on the individual use case.

Verdict: An Excellent Gaming Laptop With Uncompromised Performance

The combination of the RTX 3080 Mobile and the Ryzen 5800HX works as expected and can easily handle any game or even workstation-grade software with ease. This is also a laptop that looks future-proof given it has a GPU with 16GB video memory and 32GB RAM.

If you could get hold of the CPU and GPUs, you could definitely build a PC that is a lot more powerful than the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 for Rs. 3,00,000. However, if you want something that is portable and you don't have time to wait for those components, then this is a good pick.

This is a gaming laptop with top-tier specs and is as powerful as one can get from a most powerful gaming laptop, which can be carried around. If you have a budget of Rs. 29,99,990 go for the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551.