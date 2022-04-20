Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Blend Of Practicality And Performance

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

Display: 14-inch OLED 2880x1800p, 90Hz

GPU: AMD Radeon

Memory: 16GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen3

Battery: 63WHr

OS: Microsoft Windows 11 64-bit

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Design

At first, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED looks like a typical thin-and-light laptop with a 14-inch display. However, this is a 2-in-1 "Flip" laptop, where users can completely fold the display and use it as a tablet, as the laptop also supports touch input.

Despite being a thin-and-light machine, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a full-sized HDMI port (2.0b), a USB-A port, two USB Type-C display ports, and a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop uses the USB Type-C port for charging, and the device ships with a 100W USB-PD charger in the box, which makes it easy to carry around.

The hinge mechanism on the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED feels pretty solid, and it allows the user to set a display at various angles, depending on the convenience. The subtle Asus branding at the back also adds a bit of value to the overall simplistic design approach. Do note that, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a US military-grade certified for durability.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Display

The primary highlight of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is its display. The laptop has a 14-inch OLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. This is not just an ordinary display, as it offers a native resolution of 2880 x 1800p with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED's display is Pentone validated, and it offers a peak brightness of 500nits with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, making it a bright and color-accurate display. The display has an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio with slim bezels on all three sides with an SGS Eye Care technology to reduce blue light.

Keeping the specs aside, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a really good display, and it is definitely one of the best displays on a laptop that I have used so far. Having a higher refresh rate of 90Hz also makes the laptop feel smooth under normal day-to-day operations.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Keyboard And Trackpad

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a chiclet Keyboard with a 1.4mm key travel. There is backlighting, and the keys are well spaced. On top of that, the trackpad also doubles as a numpad, which is something that we have also seen on previous Asus laptops.

While the keys might not feel as tactile as the ones on the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) G513, these keys definitely offer plenty of travel and good feedback. There is also a large trackpad which is smooth and accurate. Overall, the keyboard and trackpad get the job done and are on par with the competition.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Audio And Camera

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a stereo speaker setup, which offers above-average sound, and it is nothing impressive. The company should have improved the speaker setup on the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, which would have made this a great machine for content consumption.

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED has a 720p web camera at the top, again it does a decent job in daylight and normal lighting conditions. It is 2022, and laptop makers should make a 1080p web camera as standard, as an image from a 720p web camera on a 2.8K resolution screen just doesn't look great.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Review: Performance

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU, which is a gaming-class processor. However, there is no dedicated graphics card, and the graphics-related tasks are handled by the integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, which is definitely not as powerful as Intel's Iris Xe.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800H is an octa-core CPU with a boost clock speed of up to 4.4GHz. The processor has a configurable TDP of 35-54W. Hence, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED can deliver both performance and battery efficiency when required.

On Geekbench 5, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED posted 1328 points on single-core and 6976 points on multi-core CPU tests. Similarly, on CPU-Z, the laptop posted 581 points on single-thread and 4903 on the multi-thread CPU benchmark test. Lastly, on Cinebench R23, the laptop posted 1405 points on single-core and 9893 points on multi-core CPU tests.

Coming to the graphics, the built-in AMD Radeon graphics offered an average FPS of 16 at 1080p resolution and medium graphics settings on the Superposition benchmark. Similarly, at 720p resolution and low graphics settings, the laptop offered an average FPS of 45. Hence, even if you are planning for light gaming, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED might not be the right choice.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: Battery Life

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 63WHr battery, which is again similar to what we have seen on 14-inch laptops. The laptop comes with a 100W USB PD charger, which helps the laptop to charge quickly. With normal usage (surfing the web, watching videos) the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED can easily last for over five hours without any issue. If used precisely, the laptop can easily last for an entire working day.

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: Verdict

The Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a CPU-bound laptop, hence it delivers great performance under normal scenarios. Even when the laptop is not plugged in, I didn't notice any sort of lag whatsoever. However, the absence of a dedicated GPU does haunt the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, especially while doing GPU-bound tasks.

For the asking price of around Rs. 1,11,000, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a good laptop for those who want a device for normal day-to-day usage such as browsing the web, watching movies, and even this is a great device for frequent travelers, as it just weighs 1.4KG. Overall, the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED just crushes over the competition with an OLED display and a gaming-class CPU.