Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 Laptop Launched in India: Price And Variants

A few days back, Asus unveiled a slew of new gaming laptops in India under the ROG Strix and TUF series. Now, the company has announced a new premium 2-in1 laptop in the ZenBook series. Well, the talk is about the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED. This new 2-in-1 from the Taiwanese tech giant gets the power from an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Specifications

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED bestows a 14-inch 2.8K 10-bit HDR OLED display with a resolution of 2880 x 1080 pixels, a screen-to-body ratio of 88%, a peak brightness of 550 nits, an aspect ratio of 16:10, a Pantone-validated screen, and a color gamut of 100% DCI-P3. Also, the screen with a TUV Rheinland certification has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

As it is a 2-in-1 device, you can also use the device in various modes such as laptop, stand, tablet, tent or anything in between as you prefer. Also, you can get the touchscreen support with a 4096-pressure level stylus. It features an aluminum alloy design and a 360-degree Ergolift hinge. The device weighs at 1.4 kgs and a thickness of 15.9mm.

In terms of hardware, the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor in three configurations such as AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, Ryzen 7 5800H, and Ryzen 5 5600H (with up 4.6GHz max boost, 4.4GHz max boost and 4.2GHz max boost respectively).

Also, it comes with AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 1TB of M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD storage space. There are two heat pipes and two IceBlade cooling fans for efficient cooling of the system. The laptop from Asus is powered by a 63Whr battery with support for Type-C 100W fast charging technology. The other ports include two USB Type-C port Gen 2, a USB Type-C Gen 2, a microSD card slot, an HDMI 2.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The other aspects of the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED include Bluetooth 5.0, Windows 11 OS, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi, a fingerprint sensor integrated with the power button, and a 720p webcam. There is a backlit chiclet keypad with a 1.4mm key travel and a virtual numpad on the trackpad. Also, there is a Harmon Kardon tuned sound system on the Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED 2-in-1 device.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Price In India

The Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED is priced starting from Rs. 91,999 in the country. It is already up for grabs via both Flipkart, Amazon and the official Asus online store and the offline stores in the Jade Black color option.

Notably, there are three variants of the Asus 2-in-1. The variant with Ryzen 9 5900HX and 1TB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 1,34,990 while the other variant with Ryzen 7 5800H and 1TB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 1,12,990. Lastly, the Ryzen 5 5600H with 512GB SSD storage is priced at Rs. 91,990.

